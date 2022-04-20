Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to support Cristiano Ronaldo after son’s death

Sometimes the best moments in sports don’t always have to involve the players themselves: it’s the fans that steal the spotlight.

Liverpool fans at Anfield orchestrated applause during the 7th minute to pay their respects to Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his baby son.

Footage captured fans singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in unison to support the Manchester United star.

Liverpool fans belt out “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as part of an applause from the 7th to 8th minute in support of Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who announced the death of his newborn son yesterday



(via @beinsports_en ) pic.twitter.com/15ImM38cVq

The “Gerry and the Pacemakers” tune has become an anthem for the soccer club.

On April 18, Ronaldo, 37, and his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, 28, announced on social media that one of their newborn twins died.

“It is our deepest sadness we have to announce. that our baby boy has passed away,” Ronaldo said in a statement. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Manchester United confirmed Ronaldo would not play Tuesday due to the tragedy.

A Liverpool fan holds up a Ronaldo jersey during the seventh minute in support of the Manchester United star on April 19, 2022. APCristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced on April 18 on social media that one of their newborn twins died.ZUMA24.com

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” Manchester United said.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.”