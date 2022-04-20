ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Two points against Philly

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mikheyev had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Part Ways With van Riemsdyk Before 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers have some work yet to be done in the offseason after failing to qualify for the postseason in consecutive seasons. The plan has yet to be revealed as to exactly what Chuck Fletcher meant by a retooling. You have to assume that means prominent players are headed out and some are expected to be brought in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Fiala scores two more in Wild win against Canucks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 12:17 of the third period, for the Minnesota Wild in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Fiala put Minnesota in front 4-3 when he circled the net, held off Brad...
NHL
Ilya Mikheyev
Detroit Sports Nation

Massive brawl erupts between Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues [Video]

Let’s flashback to April 22, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings took on the St. Louis Blues in a game that would eventually include a massive brawl. With 81 seconds left in the game, a melee ensued in which six Blues received 75 penalty minutes and five Wings 63 minutes. (Only Slava Kozlov avoided a penalty, although he was part of a dogpile.) Fighting majors went to Martin Lapointe, Jamie Pusher and Bob Rouse for Detroit and Mike Peluso, Ricard Persson and Stephen Leach for St. Louis. Fans threw the usual debris onto the ice and at the bench, and the Wings raised their sticks toward the crowd as security moved in. … The fight fans for both teams might have wanted fizzled. After several skirmishes, Osgood rushed to the aid of Rouse, who was being double-teamed. Somehow, Fuhr became the fourth man in and ended up sitting on Rouse’s back. As linesman Gerard Gauthier restrained Osgood, Fuhr paid him a visit along the end boards. They chatted a bit, Gauthier left for more violent encounters, Fuhr gave Osgood a pat and Fuhr skated to the other end of the rink. … Free Press headline: Roped and tied.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Flyers#Maple Leafs#Philly#Russian
Yardbarker

Jack Campbell is finding his form again at the right time for the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated another non-playoff team on Tuesday, handily defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 at Scotiabank Arena. Given the low stakes behind the game with Toronto already securing their playoffs fate and without the services of star forward Auston Matthews, Sheldon Keefe once again put the team’s forward lines in a blender. Combine that with the fact that they didn’t hold a mandatory morning skate after a day off to prioritize rest, it didn’t come as a complete surprise that the Flyers outshot the Leafs 39-28.
NHL
WCVB

Boston Bruins blanked by Pittsburgh Penguins as backup goalie makes 52 saves

PITTSBURGH — Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Thursday night. Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season, as Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece.
BOSTON, MA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Campbell, Nylander & Mikheyev

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 score. There were two key positives from the Maple Leafs’ victory. First, goalie Jack Campbell had a really solid game, making 37 saves for the win. Second, with Auston Matthews out for a second consecutive game,...
NHL
markerzone.com

RYAN ELLIS' FUTURE IN PHILLY FACES GROWING UNCERTAINTY

Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan Ellis' presence with the team has been scarce to say the least. Ellis has played only four games with the Flyers (5 points, how are ya) due to more than one injury. His presence--or lack thereof--has some around the organization questioning his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Stamkos makes history as Lightning score 8 in drubbing of Maple Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay’s all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night. Stamkos, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft, fired a one-timer from the left circle...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

JVR, Provorov and prospects help Flyers snap skid in win over fellow lottery team

In a battle of draft lottery clubs, the Flyers beat the Canadiens, 6-3, Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal to snap a six-game losing streak. The Flyers matched their season high in goals as James van Riemsdyk (two), Ivan Provorov, Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost all found the back of the net.
NHL

