WATCH — Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's spring football

TYLER, Texas (News release) - Tyler Junior College has named Tanner Jacobson as their next head football coach. Jacobson will begin his duties leading the Apaches immediately. “I am excited and thankful to continue my career as head coach at Tyler Junior College,” said Jacobson. “I am driven by examples of coaches and mentors that made an impact in my life as a player and coach. I look forward to this opportunity to mentor many young student-athletes here in Tyler and to have an impact on these kids, similar to how my coaches impacted me.”

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO