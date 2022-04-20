WATCH — Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's spring football

There's a new coach, new staff, plenty of new players, and even a new preseason status for the Oklahoma Sooners but the same goals remain. Last season not only saw Oklahoma's six-year reign as Big 12 champions come to end, but head coach Lincoln Riley also sent shockwaves through the college football world when he announced he was leaving Norman to take over at USC. A wave of player departures followed, highlighted by the transfers of quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina).
