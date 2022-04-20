ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WATCH — Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's spring football

By Dayne Young • UGASports
Scarlet Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap what we learned...

uga.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Did Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan State and Miami look like playoff contenders this spring? College Football Survivor Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Doug Lesmerises goes around the country again this week to wrap up spring football for some of the most interesting playoff contenders on The College Football Survivor Show, helped by some of the best football podcasters and reporters around. Here’s the rundown this week, with loads of...
COLUMBUS, OH
KLTV

Tyler Junior College introduces new football coach Tanner Jacobson

TYLER, Texas (News release) - Tyler Junior College has named Tanner Jacobson as their next head football coach. Jacobson will begin his duties leading the Apaches immediately. “I am excited and thankful to continue my career as head coach at Tyler Junior College,” said Jacobson. “I am driven by examples of coaches and mentors that made an impact in my life as a player and coach. I look forward to this opportunity to mentor many young student-athletes here in Tyler and to have an impact on these kids, similar to how my coaches impacted me.”
TYLER, TX
CBS Sports

College football spring games 2022: Texas, USC, Notre Dame, LSU headline schedule this weekend

As spring practice schedules for college football teams across the country wind down, Saturday brings a huge slate of scrimmages that will give some big-name brands a chance to showcase their programs. For fans yearning for a taste of college football to bridge the gap between bowl games and the kickoff of the 2022 season, there will be plenty of action to pick from as teams take the field for the final time before the dog days of summer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
On3.com

Dan Lanning shares Oregon update ahead of spring game

Dan Lanning is wrapping up his first-ever spring practice as a head coach, with Oregon set to host their annual spring game on Saturday. Just one practice on Thursday remains before the exhibition, with another scheduled for next Monday to put a bow on the progress the Ducks have made.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Donnan
The Spun

Look: Georgia Football Reveals Change To Its Jerseys

Georgia’s football program won’t want much to change on the gridiron this season. While the defending national champions will attempt to maintain last year’s dominance, they’ll do so with a throwback look. On Thursday, the school revealed modified jerseys featuring block numbers. The Bulldogs enlisted former...
ATHENS, GA
Austin American-Statesman

How to watch the Texas football spring game

The Texas football spring game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. In addition to featuring the Longhorn football team's annual scrimmage, the day's events will coincide with the first-ever "Made in Austin Weekend" and will include live music and art, specialty food and beverages and more.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners release spring game rosters; DeMarco Murray, Miguel Chavis to coach split squads

Oklahoma released its Red Team and White Team rosters for Saturday's spring game on Thursday evening. Running backs coach DeMarco Murray will helm the Red Team while defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis will coach the White Team. Consistent with what head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel will take snaps for both teams.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Elite 4-star QB, top-100 recruit for 2023 includes Ohio State on top 5 list

Ohio State is still in the running for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class. The player is Dylan Lonergan, a 4-star QB who plays for Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. He released his top 5 list on Friday that included the Buckeyes alongside Alabama, Florida and South Carolina out of the SEC and Stanford out of the Pac-12.
SNELLVILLE, GA
AthlonSports.com

Oklahoma Football: Sooners' 2022 Schedule Analysis

There's a new coach, new staff, plenty of new players, and even a new preseason status for the Oklahoma Sooners but the same goals remain. Last season not only saw Oklahoma's six-year reign as Big 12 champions come to end, but head coach Lincoln Riley also sent shockwaves through the college football world when he announced he was leaving Norman to take over at USC. A wave of player departures followed, highlighted by the transfers of quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina).
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy