ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Carey Price: No help in shutout loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Price stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Wild. Price wasn't...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Lafleur attained legendary status for Canadiens on, off the ice

The single frame extracted from a video loop is breathtaking, a Montreal Canadiens legend kneeling at the casket of a fellow icon, a beloved friend who, in many ways, had guided him to NHL superstardom. Seen from behind, Guy Lafleur is reflecting at the floral-blanketed coffin of Jean Beliveau, his...
NHL
markerzone.com

DEBOER THROWS LEHNER UNDER THE BUS FOR THE SECOND GAME IN A ROW

It seems evident that there's a rift between Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Peter DeBoer and starting goaltender Robin Lehner, and it appears to be getting worse. Vegas got a much needed two points against the Washington Capitals Wednesday night with a 4-3 win in overtime, but it was what happened between DeBoer and Lehner that everyone was talking about.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays in...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Canucks, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates on talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, plus news on negotiations between the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeon. The Vancouver Canucks will need to make a difficult decision when it comes to Brock Boeser and the Montreal Canadiens, along with the rest of the hockey world has lost a legend in Guy Lafleur.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
NESN

Bruins Mourn Death Of Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend/Hockey Hall Of Famer

The Boston Bruins share the hockey community’s sense of loss, following the death of Guy Lafleur. The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday the legendary right wing has died at age 70. Lafleur helped Montreal win the Stanley Cup in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979 and was one of the NHL’s premier players in the 1970s and 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Lafleur, Canadiens legend, remembered by NHL teammates, opponents

Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, died Friday following a nearly three-year battle with cancer. He was 70. Some of hockey's greats shared their insights with NHL.com into being teammates, opponents and friends with Lafleur:
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Good to go Friday

Stutzle (undisclosed) is in Friday's lineup against Columbus. Stutzle was considered a game-time call Friday but he won't miss any time with his undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old center has racked up 26 points in 24 games since the start of March, giving him 20 goals and 53 points through 74 appearances this season. He'll center Ottawa's second line Friday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota’s 2-0 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He’s pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
NHL
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Snap Six Game Losing Streak in MTL

I’m not referring to the Canadiens scoring with Carey Price as the goaltender in 2021-2022. I’m referring to the handpass by Brendan Gallagher to Mike Hoffman. It should have disqualified the goal, but the officiating crew told Mike Yeo that he could not challenge the scoring play. As it turns out, and Yeo seemed to believe it at the time, he could have challenged it, and the officiating crew made an error. The fix was in; the Flyers literally were handed better lottery odds at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Jets eliminated from playoff contention due to penalty kill, defense

Connor-Dubois chemistry, Hellebuyck's consistency give hope for future. The Winnipeg Jets failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Winnipeg (35-31-11) was eliminated from contention when the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. The Jets, who hadn't...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Guy Lafleur: The Last of the Great Habs Skaters

Guy Lafleur’s 17-year NHL career spanned from 1971 until 1991. The first 14 years were with the Habs, followed by a three-year retirement. He then skated one season with the New York Rangers and two with the Quebec Nordiques. He’s known as one of the greatest right wingers ever to play the game and one of the most exciting offensive players of all time.
NHL
Yardbarker

Robin Lehner Out For Remainder of Golden Knights’ Season

As per multiple reports on Friday, including one from Emily Kaplan of ESPN , goaltender Robin Lehner is getting season-ending surgery. The Vegas Golden Knights are already struggling to find their way into the postseason and if they make it, but Lehner is out, this is awful news for a team that is expected to be contenders at the start of the season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at age 70 after battle with cancer

Drafted first overall by the Habs in 1971, Lafleur became a cornerstone for the team's champion-winning run through the rest of the decade. He won five Stanley Cups in that span, being awarded the Conn Smythe after Montreal defeated the Boston Bruins in the 1977 Stanley Cup Final. He also won two Hart Memorial Trophies and three Art Ross Trophies and was a six-time All-Star.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy