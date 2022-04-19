ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt River Tubing opening April 30

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor $21, floaters can rent a tube, catch a ride on the shuttle bus and relax on the river for the day, according to a Salt River Tubing release. While floating, visitors can experience the "mini-Grand Canyon" of the Tonto National Forest. Along with catching glimpses of wild horses, blue herons...

