Highlights and photos: San Marcos uses three-run fourth inning to beat Torrey Pines 4-3 in Coastal League

SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- San Marcos was held to only four runs on Tuesday afternoon, but the Knights still found a way to extend their winning streak to 12. The Knights held Torrey Pines scoreless over the last five innings to complete the 4-3 victory and move to 5-0 in North County Coastal League play.

San Marcos jumped out to a quick lead when catcher Zac Farrell led off the bottom of the first inning with a towering home run over the left field wall.

Torrey Pines responded in the second inning with three runs including a two-run home run from designated hitter Gavin Strup. The Falcons got a quality outing from senior Eric Van Valkenburg who allowed four hits and three earned runs over his five innings while striking out ten batters.

San Marcos began to rally in the fourth inning and had runners on second and third with one out when sophomore second baseman JJ Moran split the left-center field gap with a double that tied the game. After an error advanced Moran to third, Zac Farrell sent a fly a ball to center that allowed Moran to score, giving the Knights the lead for good.