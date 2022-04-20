ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

METALS-LME copper edges higher as stimulus hopes offset firm dollar, growth woes

By Brijesh Patel
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds comments, updates prices)

April 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged higher on Wednesday, as hopes of more stimulus from top metals consumer China eclipsed pressure from a stronger dollar and global growth worries.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $10,319 a tonne, as of 0510 GMT, after hitting a two-week peak on Tuesday.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning session down 0.7% at 74,620 yuan ($11,664.11).

China central bank urged financial institutions to step up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The market keeps on looking to China for policy hints. I think policymakers are reluctant to stimulate housing sectors until COVID restrictions are in place,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“On a positive note, once those restrictions have been lifted, mainland regulators entourage banks to throw a lot of cash at the housing market.”

Suspension of operations at Las Bambas mine in Peru, which accounts for 2% of global copper supply, also stocked concerns over shortages.

Keeping a lid on prices, the dollar index held firm near a two-year peak against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Dampening market appetite, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PANDEMIC: Mainland China reported 19,927 new coronavirus cases for April 19, of which 2,761 were symptomatic and 17,166 asymptomatic.

NICKEL: Vale Indonesia’s nickel matte output in January-March stood at 13,827 tonnes, 9% lower than the 15,198 tonnes produced in the year-ago period.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium eased 0.4% to $3,248 a tonne, zinc edged 0.1% lower to $4,493, lead fell 0.6% to $2,432, while tin gained 0.4% to $43,250.

Shanghai aluminium slipped 1.2%, nickel dipped 1.1%, lead also down 1.1%, while tin eased 0.1%.

MARKETS NEWS

Oil and stock markets were under pressure on Wednesday on worries about the fallout from China’s pandemic lockdowns.

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Soybeans gain on demand hopes while wheat falls further

SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, holding on to gains made in recent sessions, as expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies underpinned the market. Wheat lost more ground, while corn also eased. "Unlike grains, oilseed prices have gained materially over the past couple...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Yuan#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Covid#Spi Asset Management#Las Bambas
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
Reuters

FOREX-Euro edges higher as focus on Ukraine; yen rebounds versus dollar

* Japan’s yen rebounds after fresh low overnight (Adds analyst comment, background) March 25 (Reuters) - The euro edged higher on Friday, but concerns about a potential slowdown of the economy kept it in a tight range, while the dollar weakened as investors priced in expected monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.
MARKETS
EconoMonitor

Emerging economies, global inflation, and growth deceleration

The "World Economic Outlook" report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 19th depicted a worsening in the global economic scenario for 2022: lower economic growth and higher inflation, compared to the January projections. As director-general Kristalina Georgieva had said in the previous week, the war in Ukraine represented a "substantial setback" for the global economic recovery.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China Slowdown Concerns Dim Ray-Ban Maker EssilorLuxottica's First Quarter

(Reuters) -EssilorLuxottica's shares slipped on Friday as a downturn in its China business overshadowed the French-Italian eyewear company's overall better-than-expected first-quarter sales. The group, which makes sunglasses and spectacle frames for Prada and Versace, reported "deteriorating" sales in mainland China as coronavirus cases surged, saying about three quarters of its...
BUSINESS
CNBC

South Korea's new central bank governor flags weaker growth

South Korea's new central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Thursday that economic growth is expected to weaken further from the Bank of Korea's earlier projection. His remarks come after the Bank of Korea said last week that growth this year is expected to be slower than the 3% expansion seen in February.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy