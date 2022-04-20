Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Pots goal in win

NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 29 saves for the Sabres in this matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils."It was unreal. It's hard to explain those feelings when you step on the ice. It's all positive things," said Okhotiuk, a 21-year-old Russian. "And then the first...
Comments / 0