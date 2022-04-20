Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Pots goal in win

The Los Angeles Kings are now in pole position to make the playoffs, three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights with an equal number of games played, and an easier schedule. If they can win four of their next five games, the Kings will make the playoffs, regardless of what happens below them in the standings. One thing that has helped the Kings massively over the last few games has been the play of goaltender Jonathan Quick. He has stepped up when it matters most and will need to continue this play into the playoffs if the Kings hope to make any noise.

