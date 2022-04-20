ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Pots goal in win

 2 days ago

Balcers scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over...

Kings’ Quick Getting Hot at the Perfect Time

The Los Angeles Kings are now in pole position to make the playoffs, three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights with an equal number of games played, and an easier schedule. If they can win four of their next five games, the Kings will make the playoffs, regardless of what happens below them in the standings. One thing that has helped the Kings massively over the last few games has been the play of goaltender Jonathan Quick. He has stepped up when it matters most and will need to continue this play into the playoffs if the Kings hope to make any noise.
DEBOER THROWS LEHNER UNDER THE BUS FOR THE SECOND GAME IN A ROW

It seems evident that there's a rift between Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Peter DeBoer and starting goaltender Robin Lehner, and it appears to be getting worse. Vegas got a much needed two points against the Washington Capitals Wednesday night with a 4-3 win in overtime, but it was what happened between DeBoer and Lehner that everyone was talking about.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: One of each in overtime loss

Kuznetsov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Kuznetsov opened the scoring in the first period and then set up an Alex Ovechkin tally in the second. The 29-year-old Kuznetsov has only been held off the scoresheet once in April, collecting two goals and 10 assists in nine games. The center has 77 points, 197 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 74 outings overall.
Notebook: Blashill discusses Larkin's surgery, Vrana's contributions

Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps streak going with helper

Tarasenko notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Tarasenko extended his point streak to eight games when he set up a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Tarasenko has eight goals and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak. While the recent work is obviously excellent, the winger's been strong all season with 33 goals, 46 helpers, 223 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-9 rating through 71 appearances.
Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Bags apple in overtime win

Karlsson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winning goal 2:09 into overtime. The assist was Karlsson's first point in his last three games since his three-point outburst last Thursday versus the Flames. The 29-year-old center is up to 32 points, 125 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 36 hits in 63 contests.
Blue Jackets in a tricky spot after 2021-22 season

PHT’s “What Went Wrong?” series asks that question about teams who’ve been eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Why did this team fall short, and how surprising was that fall? Are there signs that things might go right next season? This series tackles those questions, and more. In the latest edition of “What Went Wrong?,” PHT breaks down the 2021-22 Columbus Blue Jackets.
Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 29 saves for the Sabres in this matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils."It was unreal. It's hard to explain those feelings when you step on the ice. It's all positive things," said Okhotiuk, a 21-year-old Russian. "And then the first...
Hedman tabs Predators' Josi to take home Norris Trophy

It'd be a difficult call, but Tampa Bay Lightning blue-liner Victor Hedman knows who he'd pick to take home the Norris Trophy this season as the league's best defenseman. "You look at the top two, obviously, (Roman) Josi and (Cale) Makar, little bit of different players but really highly skilled offensively," Hedman told reporters Thursday, per TSN. "I don't know. It'll be a tough vote this year, but I'd probably go with Josi."
