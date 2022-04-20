ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Logs another helper

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bordeleau produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Bordeleau set...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Recap: Quick's 29 Saves Give Kings 2-1 Win Over Ducks at Honda Center

The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the crosstown rival LA Kings for 60 minutes, but Jonathan Quick's 29 saves proved the difference for the visitors, who skated away with a 2-1 victory tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 30-34-14 (74 points) on the season, sixth in the Pacific...
ANAHEIM, CA
KRON4 News

Sharks to play abroad in NHL’s Global Series

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Sharks announced they will play three games abroad for the 2022-23 season. The NHL will return to its regular schedule and begin next season in early October — bringing back its Global Series, which has been shut down due to travel restrictions over the last two seasons. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

NHL weekend preview: Swimming with the Sharks

With 16 games scheduled over the next couple of nights, we have plenty of action to look forward to. Let's take a look at the plays that stand out most thus far. Senators (+100) @ Blue Jackets (-120) April 22, 7 p.m. EST. The Ottawa Senators aren't exactly world-beaters, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10NEWS

Steven Stamkos becomes Lightning all-time points leader

TAMPA, Fla. — A future Lightning legend added another accolade to his team resume. Steven Stamkos became the franchise's all-time points leader after scoring a goal during Thursday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the second period, with the Bolts up 2-0, Stamkos slapped a pass from Kucherov straight into the net.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Out again Thursday

Karlsson (lower body) won't play Thursday against the visiting Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Thursday will mark the fourth straight missed game for Karlsson, who could end up being shut down for the season with only five games left on the Sharks' docket. Look for another update once the Swedish blueliner is either cleared to return or ruled out until 2022-23.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCVB

Boston Bruins blanked by Pittsburgh Penguins as backup goalie makes 52 saves

PITTSBURGH — Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Thursday night. Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season, as Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps streak going with helper

Tarasenko notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Tarasenko extended his point streak to eight games when he set up a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Tarasenko has eight goals and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak. While the recent work is obviously excellent, the winger's been strong all season with 33 goals, 46 helpers, 223 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-9 rating through 71 appearances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Bags apple in overtime win

Karlsson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winning goal 2:09 into overtime. The assist was Karlsson's first point in his last three games since his three-point outburst last Thursday versus the Flames. The 29-year-old center is up to 32 points, 125 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 36 hits in 63 contests.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sharks’ Strauss Mann Could Fix Goaltending Crisis

The San Jose Sharks have been struggling to find consistent goaltending for a long time. Martin Jones, Aaron Dell, and Devin Dubnyk have all struggled to hold down the net in recent years. After it was clear that the team needed to refresh the goalie options to get back to the playoffs, former general manager (GM) Doug Wilson decided to bring in Adin Hill and James Reimer to start from scratch. While Reimer has been playing above and beyond what was expected, the questions about who will hold down the net long-term still linger.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Good to go Friday

Stutzle (undisclosed) is in Friday's lineup against Columbus. Stutzle was considered a game-time call Friday but he won't miss any time with his undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old center has racked up 26 points in 24 games since the start of March, giving him 20 goals and 53 points through 74 appearances this season. He'll center Ottawa's second line Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Snap Six Game Losing Streak in MTL

I’m not referring to the Canadiens scoring with Carey Price as the goaltender in 2021-2022. I’m referring to the handpass by Brendan Gallagher to Mike Hoffman. It should have disqualified the goal, but the officiating crew told Mike Yeo that he could not challenge the scoring play. As it turns out, and Yeo seemed to believe it at the time, he could have challenged it, and the officiating crew made an error. The fix was in; the Flyers literally were handed better lottery odds at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

