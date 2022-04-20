Bruins' Taylor Hall: Scores in victory

Charlie McAvoy felt as if the postseason began on Tuesday night. McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a...
With a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, St. Louis Blues Head Coach Craig Berube moved into sole possession of third in coaching wins with the franchise. The victory was Berube's 154th behind the Blues' bench, which passed the legendary Brian Sutter (153) for third. "Brian...
Jeff Carter is filling in nicely for Evgeni Malkin. The Boston Bruins will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second time in three games. In the last matchup Saturday, the Bruins escaped with a 2-1 victory. Carter has 41 points on the season, including 18 goals. The center has...
For the first time in their 98-year history, the Boston Bruins got shut out in a game in which they landed 50 shots on goal. Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins shouldn’t just be dismissed as bad luck, though.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to start goaltender Casey DeSmith in Thursday’s home game against the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena. In 22 games this season, DeSmith has an 8-5-5 record, a 2.89 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts. DeSmith was in net during Saturday’s...
The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the crosstown rival LA Kings for 60 minutes, but Jonathan Quick's 29 saves proved the difference for the visitors, who skated away with a 2-1 victory tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 30-34-14 (74 points) on the season, sixth in the Pacific...
Every year, fans of the Boston Bruins get the chance to vote for the player they deem to be the most deserving of the NESN 7th Player Award. This award is given annually to the player on the team who has performed well beyond expectations and can be considered an unsung hero.
Alexander Holtz scored his 25th goal of the AHL season in style last night. In a division clinching game against the Cleveland Monsters, he received the puck in front and, well... His finishing touch will be a welcomed addition to the New Jersey Devils, especially on their league-worst powerplay. Now...
It is hard not to notice the turnaround in play Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has experienced this season. Since the All-Star break, DeBrusk has gone to another gear after an abysmal first four months of the season, which had many thinking, including DeBrusk, that his time in Boston was dwindling. But his current level of play has caught the attention of Charlie McAvoy, among others.
Johnson was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Johnson has recorded five holds with a 4.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over six innings this season, but he's now sidelined by an elbow injury. Ray Kerr was promoted from Triple-A El Paso to replace him in San Diego's bullpen.
The Bruins couldn't get anything going offensively or stop Pittsburgh on defense in a 4-0 loss. After stringing together a pair of solid victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues, the Boston Bruins struggled to produce much of anything on either side of the puck in their rematch with the Penguins.
It was a tough night for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins were looking to expand their winning streak to three games but were instead shut out by the Pittsburgh Penguins, losing 4-0. Erik Haula was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but like the rest of...
The Dallas Stars dropped their third game in the last four, falling to the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Wednesday night. The theme after the game was that Dallas was simply not good enough in all three zones against the Oilers. Edmonton racked up 50 shots and tucked in five goals on their way to a fairly dominant 5-2 victory.
It was the best effort by the Pittsburgh Penguins in several weeks. Winger Jake Guentzel scored the hat trick capped by a later third-period empty netter, the Penguins got secondary scoring and the defensemen played well. Head coach Mike Sullivan did a little bit of line-matching to get Sidney Crosby and Guentzel away from Boston Bruins Selke-quality center Patrice Bergeron and the Penguins beat their black-and-gold-clad guests 4-0 at PPG Paints Arena.
There's one week left in the NHL regular season and the Boston Bruins could mathematically finish in four different spots in the Eastern Conference standings. The most realistic spots are third place in the Atlantic Division, and the first and second wild card berths. Boston still hasn't mathematically been eliminated from second place in the division, but the odds of the B's climbing that high are incredibly slim.
The Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins played their second game in three nights on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins came out victorious in the second outing, 4-0. The Bruins fall to 47-25-5, and the Penguins improve to 44-23-11. full box score. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins were...
