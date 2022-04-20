Bruins' Taylor Hall: Scores in victory

It is hard not to notice the turnaround in play Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has experienced this season. Since the All-Star break, DeBrusk has gone to another gear after an abysmal first four months of the season, which had many thinking, including DeBrusk, that his time in Boston was dwindling. But his current level of play has caught the attention of Charlie McAvoy, among others.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO