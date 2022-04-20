ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks' Logan Couture: Slides assist in win

 2 days ago

Couture produced a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Couture...

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
Senators' Tim Stutzle: Good to go Friday

Stutzle (undisclosed) is in Friday's lineup against Columbus. Stutzle was considered a game-time call Friday but he won't miss any time with his undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old center has racked up 26 points in 24 games since the start of March, giving him 20 goals and 53 points through 74 appearances this season. He'll center Ottawa's second line Friday.
Brad Marchand working through a late-season slump

He extended his goal drought to nine straight games following Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Given the slew of injuries over the past few weeks, the Boston Bruins haven’t performed all that poorly. But they know they have room for improvement in their five tuneup games before the playoffs.
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured Tuesday

Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Win streak goes to 11

Bobrovsky turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. The Panthers out-shot the Isles 42-26 on the night, but Bobrovsky still had to make some big stops to keep Ilya Sorokin from stealing a win in the other crease. Bob has reeled off 11 straight victories, with his last loss coming way back on Feb. 26, and over that unbeaten stretch he's posted a 2.72 GAA and .903 save percentage.
Bowling: Youngstown Native rolls back-to-back 300 games

Vernon Stone, who has been a part of the FD Mason Bowling League held at Holiday Bowl in Struthers for over 10 years, recently had his best night at the lanes. The Youngstown native bowls with the FD Mason church League every Friday night. Last Friday, after bowling a 215 in the first of three games, Stone rallied in a big way by clocking a PAIR of 300 games back-to-back.
Rangers' Glenn Otto: Promoted for Friday's start

Otto was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday against the Athletics. Otto was already labeled Texas' probable starter for Friday's contest, and he's now officially joined the big-league roster. The 26-year-old made his major-league debut last season and had a 9.26 ERA across 23.1 innings, though he was off to a strong start at Triple-A this year with a 9:1 K:BB over seven scoreless innings.
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Friday's start postponed

Skubal won't start as scheduled Friday versus the Rockies since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Skubal's outing should be pushed back only one day since the contest will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday. The 25-year-old has a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings through his first two starts of 2022.
Buckeyes hold off Raiders, 5-4

NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York softball team earned another league victory, beating River Valley 5-4 on Wednesday. The win moved the Buckeyes' record to 7-5 overall, and 3-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. It marks the first time since 2013 that N-Y has won at least three TVC-Ohio games...
Ohio, HBCU All-Star coaches preview Classic for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza is kicking off Thursday with a players and coaches press conference at The Hyatt House. The press conference can be seen in the video player above. Ohio All-Stars coach Jim Cleamons and HBCU All-Stars coach Robert Jones are speaking at the event to […]
Rangers' Brad Miller: Enters as pinch hitter

Miller (back) entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter -- singling for Charlie Culberson in the seventh inning -- then remained in the game to play third base. Miller was shelved over the weekend, missing two games with tightness in his back, and was not in Tuesday's starting lineup against left-hander Robbie Ray. He normally sits against lefties, so it was unsurprising to see him open on the bench, but his appearance as a pinch hitter and a fielder in the game suggests good health. The Mariners are scheduled to throw right-hander Logan Gilbert on Wednesday, so expect Miller to return as the left fielder.
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Live BP on tap

Pearson (illness) will throw a live BP session Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. Pearson threw 36 pitches during a throwing session Tuesday, and he'll fave live hitters Saturday. The Blue Jays intend to use the right-hander in a multi-inning role once he's cleared to return, so he'll likely require more time to build up before returning to game action.
Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable for Game 4

Ntilikina (mouth) is questionable for Saturday's Game 4 at Utah. Ntilikina missed the Mavericks' regular-season finale following a tonsillectomy, and he was out for a third consecutive game Thursday to begin the postseason. However, he could return Saturday. It remains to be seen if he'll be a rotation player in the playoffs.
Reds' Tommy Pham: Homers again Tuesday

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres. Just as he did Monday in the series opener, Pham homered in the top of the first inning against his former team to give Cincinnati a short-lived lead. Pham was unable to follow up with additional hits this time, but it's encouraging nonetheless to see him swinging the bat better. Pham was 1-for-26 entering the series.
Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Records 10 Ks in win

Burnes (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday after he pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out 10 in the Brewers' victory over the Pirates. Burnes tossed five scoreless innings before surrendering a solo homer to Daniel Vogelbach in the top of the sixth and another one to Josh VanMeter in the seventh. The 27-year-old struck out a season-high 10 batters on the way to his first victory of the 2022 campaign. After struggling a little and giving up three runs over five frames in his season debut against the Cubs on Opening Day, Burnes has pitched 14 innings, surrendering just two runs while producing 18 strikeouts and only walking one. He'll look to keep it up in his next expected start Monday against the Giants at home.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Fills box score

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs. Arozarena broke open the game in Tampa Bay's favor in the seventh inning, doubling in Taylor Walls. He was then driven in on a single by Harold Ramirez, accounting for the majority of his production. Arozarena has now collected five hits in his last 16 at-bats, including three doubles to go along with three runs scored and two RBI.
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Starting Game 3

Portis will start at small forward in Friday's Game 3 against the Bulls. With Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined, the Bucks will opt to go big by starting Portis at small forward alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez in the frontcourt. He is expected to be wearing goggles due to an eye injury that knocked him out of Game 2.
