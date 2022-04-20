ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimmel Honors People Who Threw Hissy Fits Over Masks With ‘The Unruly Awards’ (Video)

By Ross A. Lincoln
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By now you know that on Monday, a Trump-appointed judge declared the commercial airlines mask mandate unconstitutional. And on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel celebrated everyone who threw temper tantrums every time they had to put a mask on. “In Florida yesterday, a federal judge struck down the mask mandate in...

TravelNoire

Unruly Female Passenger Refuses To Wear Mask On Flight And Compares Herself To Rosa Parks

Southwest Airlines passengers experienced a scandalous event courtesy of an unruly female passenger who refused to wear mask on a flight from Dallas, Texas to Longbeach, California. A video posted to TikTok by Coach Cordell Lander (@therbcoach), who was also on the plane, shows a woman being asked to abide by Covid-19 safety measures. She is seen not cooperating and maskless, comparing herself to Rosa Parks and went on foolishly while being escorted off the flight. The video went viral with over 5.8 million views so far.
DALLAS, TX
POPSUGAR

Ending the Mask Mandate Isn't a Cause For Celebration

A Florida court struck down the airplane and public-transit mask mandate on Monday, and it wasn't long before the celebratory videos started flooding Twitter: flight attendants and pilots announcing to their passengers, often mid-flight, that the mandate was no longer in effect and that it was now their personal choice to keep their masks on or not. Many responded by pulling their masks off, clapping, and cheering. Shouts of "Finally!" rang through some cabins. Some flight attendants reportedly offered champagne to celebrate. Watching these videos was an uncomfortable, almost surreal experience. For someone who's never really understood the furor around face masks (I can breathe just fine, and I don't really care if strangers see half my face, to be honest), the celebratory atmosphere felt strange. The end of the mask mandate doesn't signal the end of COVID-19. And the efficacy of masks to protect against respiratory viruses has been proven again and again. So is this news really worth applauding?
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
