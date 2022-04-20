ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake County, ID

Meet the Candidate: Wynn Olsen

Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner. Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for 28 years in the phosphate industry in Soda, then 18 years for Bear Lake County Road and Bridge where I retired. I have served 14 years in the Bennington Water District where I presently serve as president....

www.hjnews.com

KXRM

Mandatory evacuations lifted in Peyton

UPDATE (7:32 p.m.): The Mandatory Evacuation Notice has been lifted for the area of Peyton Hwy to Hwy 24, Bradshaw to Spencer Rd. Residents are permitted to return home. PEYTON, Colo. — Peyton Hwy to Hwy 24, Bradshaw to Spencer Rd is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of […]
PEYTON, CO
Herald-Journal

State Grant Enhances Paris Elementary School Library

A large sign on the wall of the Paris Elementary School (PES) library says, “I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book.”. And students now have greater opportunity to read good books because of a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICFL), according to media aid Lindy Stock. She said this is the second time PES has been awarded this grant money.
PARIS, ID
Sioux City Journal

Wynn

Richard and Jean (Frazee) Wynn of Sioux City celebrated 72 years of marriage on Friday, March 25, with their family. Richard and Jean were married on March 25, 1950, in South Sioux City. The honorable Joseph E. Marsh officiated the ceremony. Mr. Wynn retired from the City of Sioux City after 30 plus years. Mrs. Wynn was employed a few years at IBP and a stay-at-home mom.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Herald-Journal

Beckstead, Robert Shane

Robert Shane Beckstead passed away April 18, 2022. He was born November 4, 1969, to Nina Rae Buhler and Gordon Long Beckstead. He grew up in Preston, Idaho on the Beckstead dairy farm. His hobbies were hunting, shooting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking. Robert married Lisa Marie McDonald in 2001. He is survived by his wife Lisa; his children; Jeremiah (Kat) Beckstead, Hawk (Hollie) Beckstead, Zach (Marquita) Sorenson, Harley (Melissa) Sorenson and Autumn (Josh) Jones. He is also survived by his father; Gordon (Marileen) Beckstead and his siblings; Raymond (Tara) Larsen, Brent (Gail) Larsen, Bryan (Heather) Larsen, Mindi Andrus, Lona (Jerry) Smith , Rusty Gordon Beckstead, Ryan Tingey Beckstead, Amy Mitchell, Clint (Michele) Thomas, Chauna (Scott) Goodfellow, Trevor (Kalinda) Thomas and Davy (Carissa) Thomas. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Nina Rae Buhler; his brother-in-law Scott Goodfellow; sister-in-law Gail Larsen and his son Jimi Lee Sorenson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Preston South Stake Chapel, 55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. and again prior to the services Monday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Last call for Utah flag design submissions

Utah residents have until April 30 to submit ideas about the symbols, colors and themes that should anchor a new state flag. The “More than a Flag” effort was launched in January by Gov. Spencer J. Cox as part of a statewide conversation about Utah’s shared identity. The initiative is asking residents to submit their own designs or provide input about the symbols, colors or themes that should be incorporated on a new state flag. So far, more than 3,500 submissions of flag designs and themes have been received.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Hoskisson, Virginia Adele (Russell)

The world lost an amazing soul when Virginia Adele (Russell) Hoskisson passed away on April 16, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at 93 years old. The youngest of four children born to David and Mary Russell, Virginia was born in Provo, Utah on November 9, 1928, and grew up in the mining town of Eureka, Utah. Virginia earned an English degree from Brigham Young University, then embarked on an award-winning career teaching elementary school in Salt Lake City before moving to Corcoran, California. During that time, she married Kenneth Hoskisson, a fellow educator, in the Salt Lake City temple on December 28, 1953. Later, they spent ten years teaching in Department of Defense schools in West Germany and France and traveling throughout Europe and parts of the Middle East. She felt a sense of awe in nature and enjoyed outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and skiing. Virginia touched so many lives through her kindness and will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to have her in their lives. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughters Tam and Heather, son Mark, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral; however, the family will be holding a graveside service and celebration of her life at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah at a time and date to be determined in the next three to six months. Details will be posted on the Larkin obituary website a month or more before the celebration.
LOGAN, UT
Times Leader

Bear Creek Community Charter School expanding

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Even though the $13.4 million addition planned for the Bear Creek Community Charter School is smaller than the existing building, it’s still a big deal, officials said Friday at a ceremonial groundbreaking. The more than 36,000-square-foot wing will boost the enrollment to 675 students...
EDUCATION
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - April 20, 2022

The Franklin Stake, under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, hosted an Easter Interfaith Music Fireside for the community for a musical celebration of Easter on Friday, April 9, at the Franklin Stake Center. Each of the 11 Franklin Stake wards participated by having a children’s choir from the Whitney Ward who sang “The Miracle,” a quartet sang, a string quartet (violin, cello, and piano), played the songs “This Is the Christ,” I Stand All Amazed,” “The Resurrected Lord,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” to name a few numbers performed, outlined Jennifer Hobbs, Stake Music Coordinator. “It was an hour of a mixture of musical talent to celebrate Easter and of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Hobbs. Members of the Mennonite Church also performed three spiritual songs after the innovation was given by Steve Martin of the Mennonite Church. They sang a cappella “Here Is Love,” “A Beautiful Life,” and “Our Savior Will Come Once More Upon the Life.” President Dransfield gave some remarks about Easter. After the performance, there was an enjoyable time of a social gathering and mingling.
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake School Board meeting

Working to create greater community involvement and pride in the success of area young people was a major topic at the Bear Lake School District board meeting April 12, 2022. As reported last month, the school board is implementing a five-year strategic plan with a goal of increasing participation and cooperation among board members, teachers, students, parents, and the tax-paying public.
EDUCATION
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar — April 20, 2022

Box Elder Chamber annual banquetThe Box Elder Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards banquet and auction starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22 in the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. Tickets are $50 for individuals or $500 for a table sponsorship (includes eight seats). There will be both silent and live auctions for items donated by local businesses. For more information, call (435) 723-3931.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

■ Out of Our Past - April 20, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Becky Child, Preston, daughter of Robert and Karen Child, was named the 1997 Junior Miss, as 15 young girls vied for the title during the 17th annual scholarship program. Named as first runner-up was Autumn Porter, daughter of Terry and Arlene Porter. Mary Jones of West Side High School, daughter of Joe and Bonnie Jones, was second runner-up. Third runner-up was Kellie Winward, daughter of Thane and Kathy Winward and Nisha Roach, daughter of Andrew and Karen Roach of Franklin, was fourth runner-up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley crossing guards serve critical role with a smile

On the way to the schools my children attend and the one I work at, I pass no less than three crossing guards twice a day. Depending on the route and time of day, it’s six guards. I notice them in their high-visibility vests and, often, in their protective, weather-resistent clothing.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

■ Developing Town: Pink Ladies and the nursing home

Editorial Note: Part 268 of a series of further developments that have impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1971-1976; Nursing Home Notes, 1972-6; Memories of Judy Priestley, LaNae Orbin, Todd Thomas. When the Franklin County Commissioners and county hospital staff met in March of 1971 the decision was made to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

County officials looking into cattle herd districts

After an update on the progress of the courthouse addition/remodel in the April 11 Franklin County Commissioner meeting, the commissioners heard from Tana Beckstead as spokesman for a group of cattlemen/women about herd districts. There is a lot of concern about the issue and the districts need to be revisited to assess what changes need to be made to best serve the county and be in compliance with current law.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Hailey Purser and Quinn Edward Hinckley

Together with their families, Hailey Purser and Quinn Edward Hinckley are pleased to announce their upcoming marriage on April 30, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. Hailey, the bride-to-be, is the daughter of Morgan & De Ann Purser of Weston, Idaho. Quinn Edward Hinckley, the groom-to-be, is the son of Jeremy & Delores Halona of Logan, Utah; and Chad & Angela Hinckley of Provo, Utah.
PRESTON, ID

