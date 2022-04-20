ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Californians to vote on ballot measure to reduce single-use plastic waste

Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO — Californians heading to the polls this November will have a chance to reduce the amount of plastic waste polluting local waterways and clogging landfills. You'll get to vote on a new ballot measure that cuts down on the use of single-use plastics, and also attaches a fee to...

Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
Motley Fool

Starbucks Plans to Kick Single-Use Plastic by 2025 -- Here's How

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Earlier this month, Starbucks ( SBUX 0.00% )...
CBS 8

Trash dumping piles up in San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO — Trash dumping is causing trash to pile up in San Diego neighborhoods. Proving one person's trash can become another person's problem. In Rancho Peñasquitos, a heap of brick pavers, concrete, and trash was dumped just above people's backyards. Across from beautiful Hilltop Park, you can see where a vehicle drove to an open spot right off the road.
Grist

LA takes the plastic out of takeout

It’s Thursday, April 21, and Los Angeles is cracking down on plastic foodware. Los Angeles County took an aggressive step toward eliminating unnecessary plastic waste on Tuesday: The Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance that will require single-use dishes and cutlery to be fully recyclable or compostable by 2023.
Digital Trends

What is Proposition 65 in California and will my phone kill me?

After buying one of the best smartphones, you may have been given pause during the glorious unboxing process by a California Proposition 65 warning. Big exclamation marks and warnings about cancer and birth defects and reproductive health could have you thinking “maybe this isn’t a thing I need in my life.” These Proposition 65 labels are everywhere, and it can be hard to figure out if the danger they present is real. Odds are if it’s dangerous in California, it’s probably dangerous elsewhere too, right? Let’s dig into this very sticky situation.
CBS 8

NCTD scraps mask mandate aboard transit vehicles and in stations

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Other forms of transportation are following suit and making masks optional, Lyft and Uber dropped their mask requirement for riders on Tuesday. While masks are no longer mandatory on most airlines or at airports, the Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday was mulling its requirement for passengers on buses and rail lines to don face coverings pending further guidance from federal authorities.
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
POLITICO

The cost of climate regulation

There’s a lot of excitement among investors and climate activists about a proposed federal rule that would require companies to disclose their carbon footprints. But regulation never comes cheap, and the draft plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission is no exception. The agency itself estimates that the climate reporting proposal will cost companies more than $10.2 billion.
CNET

Don't Recycle Your Plastics the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It

If you're looking for a way to help the environment -- on Earth Day and beyond -- recycling your plastics can go a long way. However, simply tossing any and all of your plastics into the recycling bin isn't what you should do. Instead, you need to know which plastics are recyclable and which should be tossed in the trash. But once you've learned these important details, you'll be helping to reduce waste.
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
