ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

DEQ seeks applicants for nonpoint source management grant program

By DEQ
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking grant applicants for the 2023 nonpoint source management §319 funding cycle. Section 319 of the Clean Water Act established a...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
1808Delaware

Applications Sought For Community Enhancement Grants Program

The Delaware County Commissioners have announced they are accepting applications from tax-exempt organizations for their 2022 Community Enhancement Grant Program. This annual allocation from the county’s general fund has, for the last decade, provided project-specific grants to charitable agencies located and operating within Delaware County. The program has traditionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Herald-Journal

Paris City Receives Road Study Grant

Kyle Jones, project engineer for HLE (Harper-Leavitt Engineering), Inc. announced at the Paris City Council meeting April 19, 2022, that the city has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for a road study. Jones added that he will provide the city a list of companies who can conduct the study.
PARIS, ID
thebossmagazine.com

Construction Project Management: A Guide

As a construction project manager, a huge amount rests on your shoulders. Modern-day construction projects can be extremely complex, and with so much to consider and look after, you need to ensure that you have the right people and systems in place to manage your project successfully. Streamlining your workflow and working with the best contractors you can find is critical in getting the best results from any project you work o, big or small. With the right approach to construction project management, you can ensure that you reach your millstones on time, stay within budget and deliver what your client wants.
CONSTRUCTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Herald-Journal

The NRA Foundation Awards $3900 to the Bear Lake County 4-H Program

The NRA Foundation has awarded the Bear Lake County 4-H Program a grant totaling $3900 to fund a new pistol program as well as build the rifle and archery programs. "We are very excited to add a pistol curriculum to our shooting sports program "said Maryanne Stevens, 4-H Program Coordinator, "and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community."
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Task force formed to look at Cache Valley housing crisis

As Cache Valley continues to rapidly grow and housing prices reach historic highs, County Executive David Zook has formed a Cache County housing crisis task force. The group held its first meeting Wednesday morning. The task force includes individuals with careers in real estate, social work, economic development and local...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Family Handyman

The Construction Industry Needs More Women

It’s no secret that blue-collar jobs in the construction industry have traditionally been seen as a “men’s jobs.” The numbers certainly back that notion up, as women currently make up just eleven percent of construction workers in the U.S. But as traditional attitudes towards work and...
CONSTRUCTION
Times Leader

Bear Creek Community Charter School expanding

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Even though the $13.4 million addition planned for the Bear Creek Community Charter School is smaller than the existing building, it’s still a big deal, officials said Friday at a ceremonial groundbreaking. The more than 36,000-square-foot wing will boost the enrollment to 675 students...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonpoint#Water Quality#Clean Water Act#Deq#Ground#Mining Hydrologic
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake School Board meeting

Working to create greater community involvement and pride in the success of area young people was a major topic at the Bear Lake School District board meeting April 12, 2022. As reported last month, the school board is implementing a five-year strategic plan with a goal of increasing participation and cooperation among board members, teachers, students, parents, and the tax-paying public.
EDUCATION
Herald-Journal

Franklin County unemployment among lowest in US

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7% in March, a new record low — and the rate is even lower in Franklin County. The statewide rate reported last Friday by the Idaho Department of Labor was down from February’s rate of 2.8%. It’s the lowest mark since the series began in 1976, but is still a full percentage point higher than the 1.8% jobless rate reported in Franklin County last month.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Unemployment in Box Elder remains historically low in March

After hitting and remaining at a historic low over the past several months, the unemployment rate in Box Elder County may have finally bottomed out — not for a lack of job openings, but simply because there aren’t enough available workers to fill them. Preliminary figures released Friday...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

County officials looking into cattle herd districts

After an update on the progress of the courthouse addition/remodel in the April 11 Franklin County Commissioner meeting, the commissioners heard from Tana Beckstead as spokesman for a group of cattlemen/women about herd districts. There is a lot of concern about the issue and the districts need to be revisited to assess what changes need to be made to best serve the county and be in compliance with current law.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
US News and World Report

Gap Year Jobs That Prepare Students for Law School

Spring is a time of transition, with a new crop of college graduates about to enter the workforce while others finish programs and fellowships. Whether you are about to take a gap year before attending law school or are already in the workforce, it’s worth thinking about how best to position yourself to apply to law school.
EDUCATION
makeuseof.com

What Is an SOW (Statement of Work) in Project Management?

Statement of Work (SOW) documents are extremely detailed and binding contracts that specify all the details of a project, including hierarchies of reporting, timelines, budgets, deliverables, dependencies, resources, and other terms and conditions agreed upon by all stakeholders. It is a complete project plan that lays down the groundwork for the working process of the project from start to finish.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Herald-Journal

Meet the Candidate :Heber J. Dunford

Professional Or Personal Background: I have a background in ranching, real-estate and appraisal, recreation, property management, and transportation. These experiences have all given me a unique view of the needs that currently affect us all in the Bear Lake Valley. Why Are You Running For Office: I have a deep...
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy