ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake County, ID

Meet the Candidate :Heber J. Dunford

Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional Or Personal Background: I have a background in ranching, real-estate and appraisal, recreation, property management, and transportation. These experiences have all given me a unique view of the needs that currently affect us all in the Bear Lake Valley. Why Are You Running For...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Meet the Candidate:Vaughn Rasmussen

Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner District III. Professional Or Personal Background : I am Idaho boy, born and raised in Preston Idaho. I graduated from Preston High School during the era of the Preston/Bear Lake wagon wheel rivalry. I attended Ricks for a year before servicing an LDS mission to Bolivia. I learned many leadership skills, including how to shoe horses which I rode as part of my mission. After my mission, I attended USU and studied business, accounting, languages, and political science. My career began working for Utah Power and Light. I have worked as an Apprentice Lineman, Journeyman Lineman, District Manager, Director of Operations/Estimating, and Regional Business Manager.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

“This Is Not Acceptable in Idaho’

Idaho home values continue to rise throughout our area. The average family in Idaho earns roughly 60,000 dollars a year. Some families earn more, and some make less. Most young families in our state3 are two-income families, where both the husband and wife work full-time jobs. We all have seen...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, ID
Bear Lake County, ID
Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
County
Bear Lake County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

State elections officials greenlight Greg Romriell's candidacy after opponent raises concerns

POCATELLO — Idaho elections officials say a retired Pocatello dentist has been a resident of Legislative District 29 long enough to run for a local state representative seat following a complaint from his Republican challenger. The Idaho Secretary of State's Office says House of Representatives candidate Greg Romriell was a qualified elector within District 29 at least one year prior to the upcoming general election date of Nov. 8 after his opponent in the May 17 Republican primary election, Idaho State University graduate and Army...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW

Third Seaman Superintendent candidate meets with officials, parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third and final candidate for Seaman Public School USD 345′s superintendent search will be interviewed on Thursday, March 24. Dr. Mischel Miller comes from the Kansas State Department of Education where she spent five years as the Director of Teacher Licensure and Accreditation. Dr....
TOPEKA, KS
103.5 KISSFM

Wait, Cannabis Was Almost Legalized In Idaho?

If you're hearing this story for the first time, it's because it didn't come to fruition. Here's what happened, and what almost happened. Kind Idaho, a political action committee, has been collecting signatures in hopes of legalizing cannabis in Idaho as medicine. They unfortunately came short of their goal, amassing only 10% of signatures needed to qualify said initiative to be voted on this year.
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

Paris City Receives Road Study Grant

Kyle Jones, project engineer for HLE (Harper-Leavitt Engineering), Inc. announced at the Paris City Council meeting April 19, 2022, that the city has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) for a road study. Jones added that he will provide the city a list of companies who can conduct the study.
PARIS, ID
Herald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Utah should get rid of electronic voting

When I heard that the Box Elder Republican Party was going to use electronics, I commented on the group Facebook page that paper ballots should be used because the citizens can audit the elections. Thomas Rust commented, “that the electronic system is more auditable than paper ballots.” I respectfully disagree; with the electronic system you can check your own vote but not everyone else’s. Electronic systems can be easily manipulated.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Idaho Capital Sun

Primary elections 2022: The state of the Idaho Democratic Party

Long the political underdogs in deep red Idaho, Democrats say a rise in extremism among the far right wing of the Republican Party has given them an opportunity to gain political ground in the Gem State.  Between Republican-led moves to reduce funding for higher education, cut money for the library commission, attempt to eliminate protections […] The post Primary elections 2022: The state of the Idaho Democratic Party  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley mayors discuss joining contract with private waste company

Since Mayor Holly Daines told the Cache County Council in February that Logan will no longer be providing trash collection for the whole county in the coming years, the mayors of the other Cache Valley cities have been working to come up with a solution. Daines said this week the...
LOGAN, UT
The Independent

Deep-red Utah embraced voting by mail. Then came 2020.

As Dewon Holt toured a Utah ballot counting center, she listened intently and questioned election officials about concerns circulating since the 2020 election — about voting machines, people mailed multiple ballots and dead voters.Holt came away confident in the integrity of the vote count after the tour in one of the state’s Republican strongholds and even suggested election officials do more to publicize the tours in Provo.“Because we had this national fraud thing going on, everybody thinks there’s fraud here,” the 76-year-old Republican said. “I feel like Utah County is good. But I don’t know if we have problems...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
98.3 The Snake

5 Events Happening In the Magic Valley this Weekend April 22-24

Easter has come and gone, but that isn't slowing down weekend events and activities. The weather is beginning to get a little warmer and nicer, minus a little rain, and it means there is more to do as winter is getting further away and we get more into spring. The Magic Valley does a great job of having plenty to do every weekend, and this weekend is no different. Here are events going on this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

OPINION: Republican cancel culture

Some small but powerful Republican groups across the state are demanding absolute loyalty to their choice of candidates for the upcoming Idaho primary. They are driving a stake through the heart of the party, creating deep divisions, and pitting friends against friends. These groups want to determine the outcome of...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Gephardt Daily

Gov. Cox issues drought emergency order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox on Thursday issued a drought emergency order. This declaration activates the Drought Response Committee and triggers increased monitoring and reporting, says a statement issued by the Governor’s Office. It also allows drought-affected communities, agricultural producers and others to report unmet needs and work toward solutions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

‘Guns, Coffee, Jesus': There’s A Dating Website For Idaho Farmers

"Guns, Coffee, Jesus." These three words were chosen as a personality description for one user of a dating website that caters exclusively to Gem State farmers. Most of you have heard of dating sites such as farmersonly.com. The commercials are so incredibly bad that the branding borders on genius. The website got a lot of attention when it went live in 2005, and it was the brainchild of Ohio native Jerry Miller.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy