Bear Lake County, ID

Meet the Candidate:Vaughn Rasmussen

Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner District III. Professional Or Personal Background : I am Idaho boy, born and raised in Preston Idaho. I graduated from Preston High School during the era of the Preston/Bear Lake wagon wheel rivalry. I attended Ricks for a year before servicing an LDS mission...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Herald-Journal

Herald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Utah should get rid of electronic voting

When I heard that the Box Elder Republican Party was going to use electronics, I commented on the group Facebook page that paper ballots should be used because the citizens can audit the elections. Thomas Rust commented, “that the electronic system is more auditable than paper ballots.” I respectfully disagree; with the electronic system you can check your own vote but not everyone else’s. Electronic systems can be easily manipulated.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New LDS temple to break ground in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Lindon this Saturday. The new temple will be located near 800 East and Center Street.  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Lindon Temple back in October 2020.  The groundbreaking and site dedication will be attended by Elder […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Idaho Capital Sun

Primary elections 2022: State of the Idaho Republican Party

Because they have long held a supermajority and dominated Idaho politics, next month’s Republican primary elections are expected to be among the most competitive and influential races in a vital election year for Idaho.  Based on decades of political dominance in Idaho and Democrats not running candidates in most races, the May 17 Republican primary […] The post Primary elections 2022: State of the Idaho Republican Party appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Gov. Spencer Cox issues emergency drought order for Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a State of Emergency due to “dire drought conditions” affecting Utah on Thursday. The announcement will activate the Drought Response Committee and will increase heightened monitoring and reporting efforts. Recently, The Utah Division of Water Resources (DNR) reported that currently, 99.39% of Utah is experiencing severe drought […]
UTAH STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: The attorney general debate should worry Gov. Brad Little

The Idaho Public Television debate among the three Republican candidates for attorney general produced some unsettling takeaways. For one, it appeared that Art Macomber and Raul Labrador were more intent on running against Gov. Brad Little than challenging incumbent Lawrence Wasden. Macomber said he would have sued Little over COVID...
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

Last call for Utah flag design submissions

Utah residents have until April 30 to submit ideas about the symbols, colors and themes that should anchor a new state flag. The “More than a Flag” effort was launched in January by Gov. Spencer J. Cox as part of a statewide conversation about Utah’s shared identity. The initiative is asking residents to submit their own designs or provide input about the symbols, colors or themes that should be incorporated on a new state flag. So far, more than 3,500 submissions of flag designs and themes have been received.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Beckstead, Robert Shane

Robert Shane Beckstead passed away April 18, 2022. He was born November 4, 1969, to Nina Rae Buhler and Gordon Long Beckstead. He grew up in Preston, Idaho on the Beckstead dairy farm. His hobbies were hunting, shooting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking. Robert married Lisa Marie McDonald in 2001. He is survived by his wife Lisa; his children; Jeremiah (Kat) Beckstead, Hawk (Hollie) Beckstead, Zach (Marquita) Sorenson, Harley (Melissa) Sorenson and Autumn (Josh) Jones. He is also survived by his father; Gordon (Marileen) Beckstead and his siblings; Raymond (Tara) Larsen, Brent (Gail) Larsen, Bryan (Heather) Larsen, Mindi Andrus, Lona (Jerry) Smith , Rusty Gordon Beckstead, Ryan Tingey Beckstead, Amy Mitchell, Clint (Michele) Thomas, Chauna (Scott) Goodfellow, Trevor (Kalinda) Thomas and Davy (Carissa) Thomas. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Nina Rae Buhler; his brother-in-law Scott Goodfellow; sister-in-law Gail Larsen and his son Jimi Lee Sorenson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Preston South Stake Chapel, 55 East 100 South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. and again prior to the services Monday from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley mayors discuss joining contract with private waste company

Since Mayor Holly Daines told the Cache County Council in February that Logan will no longer be providing trash collection for the whole county in the coming years, the mayors of the other Cache Valley cities have been working to come up with a solution. Daines said this week the...
LOGAN, UT
kmvt

Construction on Highway 93 to add two lanes

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93 is growing, becoming a four-lane highway across a two mile stretch east of Jerome and north of Twin Falls. Construction is ongoing on adding two lanes to a stretch of the highway from the Highway 25 intersection to just north of 100 South.
JEROME, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former state reps, sheriffs form new North Idaho Republican group

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Former Idaho politicians, state leaders and community members are joining together as the “North Idaho Republicans.”  The new group says they are forming “in response to the growing dysfunction within area Republican politics.” To be clear, this group says they are not a Political Action Committee. They say they’re just an association wanting to be there...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Herald-Journal

■ Rural Route News - April 20, 2022

The Franklin Stake, under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, hosted an Easter Interfaith Music Fireside for the community for a musical celebration of Easter on Friday, April 9, at the Franklin Stake Center. Each of the 11 Franklin Stake wards participated by having a children’s choir from the Whitney Ward who sang “The Miracle,” a quartet sang, a string quartet (violin, cello, and piano), played the songs “This Is the Christ,” I Stand All Amazed,” “The Resurrected Lord,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” to name a few numbers performed, outlined Jennifer Hobbs, Stake Music Coordinator. “It was an hour of a mixture of musical talent to celebrate Easter and of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Hobbs. Members of the Mennonite Church also performed three spiritual songs after the innovation was given by Steve Martin of the Mennonite Church. They sang a cappella “Here Is Love,” “A Beautiful Life,” and “Our Savior Will Come Once More Upon the Life.” President Dransfield gave some remarks about Easter. After the performance, there was an enjoyable time of a social gathering and mingling.
FRANKLIN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The 10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho

10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
BOISE, ID
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake School Board meeting

Working to create greater community involvement and pride in the success of area young people was a major topic at the Bear Lake School District board meeting April 12, 2022. As reported last month, the school board is implementing a five-year strategic plan with a goal of increasing participation and cooperation among board members, teachers, students, parents, and the tax-paying public.
EDUCATION

Community Policy