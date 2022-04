Position Running For: Bear Lake County Commissioner. Professional Or Personal Background: I worked for 28 years in the phosphate industry in Soda, then 18 years for Bear Lake County Road and Bridge where I retired. I have served 14 years in the Bennington Water District where I presently serve as president. I have served 7 years on the Bear Lake County Fairboard and now serve as chairman. I have heavily supported the agriculture way of life in our county and support many ag related activities today such as High School Rodeo and FFA.

