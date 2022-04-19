ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Bill to Expand Maine's Good Samaritan Law Sent to Governor

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill to expand a law that shields people who report drug overdoses. Supporters said the so-called Good Samaritan law needed to be expanded as the state grapples...

