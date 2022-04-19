ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

Mack Prototype Adds Three Additive Manufacturing Platforms

ptonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMack Prototype (Gardner, Mass.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mack Molding Co. has added three new additive manufacturing platforms to its existing fused deposition modeling (FDM) capabilities. Mack has acquired Carbon CLIP DLS, HP Multi Jet Fusion and Formlabs SLA machines for its fleet, investing approximately $750,000 in the business when the...

www.ptonline.com

Fast Company

Three trends driving scale in manufacturing

Size has always been important in the manufacturing industry. The economies of scale have been a part of the economics of volume manufacturing since the first industrial revolutions. But in the roaring twenties (twenty-twenties), companies are feeling the pressure of scale once more. In the EMS (electronic manufacturing services) industry, companies seem to be more preoccupied with scale than ever.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New membrane material could make purification of gases significantly more efficient

Industrial processes for chemical separations, including natural gas purification and the production of oxygen and nitrogen for medical or industrial uses, are collectively responsible for about 15 percent of the world's energy use. They also contribute a corresponding amount to the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Now, researchers at MIT and Stanford University have developed a new kind of membrane for carrying out these separation processes with roughly 1/10 the energy use and emissions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Tom's Hardware

40 Million Core Chinese Exascale Supercomputer Performs Quantum Simulations

A multidisciplinary team of researchers from universities across China recently published a paper (PDF, via Underfox) sketching an efficient and scalable route to solving some of the most complex problems facing scientists today. Among the team's hardware and software innovations, perhaps the most eyebrow-raising claim is that they solved a huge problem with very high precision using an exascale supercomputer packing "up to 40 million heterogeneous sw26010pro cores."
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Next generation automated traceless cell chromatography platform for GMP-compliant cell isolation and activation

Large-scale target cell isolation from patient blood preparations is one of the critical operations during drug product manufacturing for personalized cell therapy in immuno-oncology. Use of high-affinity murine antibody coated magnetic nanoparticles that remain on isolated cells is the current standard applied for this purpose. Here, we present the transformation of previously described technology -Â non-magnetic immunoaffinity column chromatography-based cell selection with reversible reagents into a new clinical-grade cell isolation platform called Automated Traceless Cell affinity chromatography (ATC). ATC is a fully closed and GMP-compliant cell selection and manufacturing system. Reversibility of reagents enables (sequential) positive cell selection, optionally in combination with depletion columns, enabling capture of highly specific cell subsets. Moreover, synergy with other Streptamer-based technologies allows novel uses beyond cell isolation including integrated and automated on-column target cell activation. In conclusion, ATC technology is an innovative as well as versatile platform to select, stimulate and modify cells for clinical manufacturing and downstream therapies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New research shows that surgical training tool significantly improves residents' ability to practice essential skills

A tool designed to help surgical trainees practice skills such as knot tying, suturing, vascular and bowel anastomoses, and other techniques has helped eliminate barriers to simulation resources. The results of a study recently published in Surgery in Practice and Science show that of the 30 general surgery residents surveyed,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Enhanced pitting resistance of directed energy deposition 316L stainless steel by post-manufacturing heat treatment

The effect of the post-manufacturing heat treatment (PMHT) on the pitting resistance of the directed energy deposition (DED) 316L stainless steel was evaluated. In an as-manufactured DED 316L, a fully austenitic microstructure with typical cellular structure and large columnar grains was observed. The cellular structure was retained after the PMHT of 850"‰Â°C/2"‰h but fully removed by the PMHT of 1150"‰Â°C/1"‰h, while large columnar grains survived in both cases. Both PHMTs significantly improved the pitting resistance of the DED 316L. Especially, the pitting potential of the DED 316L after the PMHT of 1150"‰Â°C/1"‰h was comparable to that of 2205 duplex stainless steel. The excellent pitting resistance of DED 316L after the PMHT of 1150"‰Â°C/1"‰h was caused by the reduction of residual stress, elimination of cellular structure, and presence of large columnar grains.
INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Chemicals Separated Continuously With Promising Nanogel

Nanomaterials scientists from Utrecht University have improved a nanogel in such a way that it can now transport individual molecules from one liquid to the other. “By enlarging the surface area between two liquids, we can increase the exchange of chemicals. This technique can make industrial processes more energy efficient and open possibilities to make better solar cells.” The researchers’ paper was recently published by the scientific magazine Advanced Materials.
CHEMISTRY
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Neural Architecture of Intelligence?

General intelligence is our general problem-solving aptitude. Intelligence doesn’t reside in one particular region or network of the brain. Brain plasticity is central to general intelligence. General intelligence reflects individual differences in the efficiency and flexibility of brain networks. The human brain is home to around 100 billion neurons....
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Atomically Thin Material That Improves the Efficiency of Light-Based Tech: Solar Panels, Cameras, Biosensors

Cameras, solar panels, biosensors, and fiber optics are technologies that rely on photodetectors, or sensors that convert light into electricity. With the shrinking size of their component semiconductor chips, photodetectors are becoming more efficient and affordable. However, current materials and manufacturing methods are constraining miniaturization, forcing trade-offs between size and performance.
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ViQi, Inc. awarded a National Science Foundation grant SBIR Phase II: Machine learning for Rapid Automated Viral Infectivity Assays

ViQi Inc, a California image analysis company specializing in enabling the use of artificial intelligence in the scientific discovery process, announced today the confirmation of Phase II National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to further optimize their cloud analysis solution applying machine learning to automate viral infectivity assays, significantly reducing the time required for these assays.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A new tool makes high-resolution imaging data on human tissues easier to understand and use

For many of us, Google Maps has become an indispensable daily tool: We pop open a web browser and instantly access a powerful map where we can get directions, zoom in and pan, overlay features like traffic and terrain, and search for specific landmarks. But what if there were a tool with similar functionality to explore an entirely different kind of map? What if we had a Magic School Bus-esque ability to dive deep into the details of tissues that make up the human body?
CANCER
Nature.com

Employing computational fluid dynamics technique for analyzing the PACK-1300XY with methanol and isopropanol mixture

In this study, an innovative wire gauze structured packing, namely PACK-1300XY with a specific surface area of 1300 m2/m3 has been characterized by performing computational fluid dynamics (CFD) approach. Indeed, different features of this packing (height equivalent to a theoretical plate, wet/dry pressure drop, and mass transfer efficiency) were analyzed by analyzing the flow regime using the three-dimensional CFD approach with the Eulerian"“Eulerian multiphase scenario. The results showed the mean relative deviation of 16% (for wet pressure drop), 14% (for dry pressure drop), and 17% (for mass transfer efficiency) between the CFD predictions and experimental measurements. These excellent levels of consistency between the numerical findings and experimental observations approve the usefulness of the CFD-based approach for reliable simulation of separation processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

External stimulus control of structural color visibility using colloidal particles covered with a catecholic polymer shell layer

We demonstrated control of structural color visibility using colloidal particles covered with a catecholic polymer shell layer. When exposed to ammonia vapor, the pellet sample obtained by assembling the particles extended the conjugated length of the shell polymer, giving the particles the ability to absorb scattered light in situ and improving the visibility of structural colors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Preparation of dual-cross network polymers by the knitting method and evaluation of their mechanical properties

Bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylates and cyclodextrin (CD) host monomers produced a single movable cross-network (SC). The CD units acted as movable crosslinking points in the obtained SC elastomer. Introducing movable crosslinks into a poly(ethyl acrylate/butyl acrylate) copolymer resulted in good toughness (Gf) and stress dispersion. Here, to improve the Young's modulus (E) and Gf of movable cross-network elastomers, the bulk copolymerization of liquid alkyl acrylate monomer swelling in SC gave another type of movable cross-network elastomer with penetrating polymers (SCPs). Moreover, the bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylate and the CD monomer in the presence of SC resulted in dual cross-network (DC) elastomers. The Gf of the DC elastomer with a suitable weight % (wt%) of the secondary movable cross-network polymer was higher than those of the SCP or SC elastomers. The combination of suitable hydrophobicity and glass transition of the secondary network was important for improving Gf. Small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) indicated that the DC elastomers exhibited heterogeneity at the nanoscale. The DC elastomers showed a significantly broader relaxation time distribution than the SC and SCP elastomers. Thus, the nanoscale heterogeneity and broader relaxation time distribution were important to increase Gf. This method to fabricate SCP and DC elastomers with penetrating polymers would be applicable to improve the Gf of conventional polymeric materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Optimizing Electroporation for Cell Therapy Development

Cell therapy is an emerging novel treatment option for an array of diseases, ranging from genetic disorders to cancer. As the cell therapy field expands, there is a growing demand for safe and efficient approaches to deliver foreign genetic material into cells. Although electroporation offers several advantages over viral vector-based approaches for cell therapy development, the method can present challenges.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DestVI identifies continuums of cell types in spatial transcriptomics data

Most spatial transcriptomics technologies are limited by their resolution, with spot sizes larger than that of a single cell. Although joint analysis with single-cell RNA sequencing can alleviate this problem, current methods are limited to assessing discrete cell types, revealing the proportion of cell types inside each spot. To identify continuous variation of the transcriptome within cells of the same type, we developed Deconvolution of Spatial Transcriptomics profiles using Variational Inference (DestVI). Using simulations, we demonstrate that DestVI outperforms existing methods for estimating gene expression for every cell type inside every spot. Applied to a study of infected lymph nodes and of a mouse tumor model, DestVI provides high-resolution, accurate spatial characterization of the cellular organization of these tissues and identifies cell-type-specific changes in gene expression between different tissue regions or between conditions. DestVI is available as part of the open-source software package scvi-tools (https://scvi-tools.org).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Parallel transmission in a synthetic nerve

Bioelectronic devices that are tetherless and soft are promising developments in medicine, robotics and chemical computing. Here, we describe bioinspired synthetic neurons, composed entirely of soft, flexible biomaterials, capable of rapid electrochemical signal transmission over centimetre distances. Like natural cells, our synthetic neurons release neurotransmitters from their terminals, which initiate downstream reactions. The components of the neurons are nanolitre aqueous droplets and hydrogel fibres, connected through lipid bilayers. Transmission is powered at these interfaces by light-driven proton pumps and mediated by ion-conducting protein pores. By bundling multiple neurons into a synthetic nerve, we have shown that distinct signals can propagate simultaneously along parallel axons, thereby transmitting spatiotemporal information. Synthetic nerves might play roles in next-generation implants, soft machines and computing devices.
SCIENCE

