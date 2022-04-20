ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Netflix aims to curb password sharing and bring in ads after subscriptions drop

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lAc4_0fEMEakG00

An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has prompted Netflix to consider changes to its service that it has long resisted, such as minimising password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.

The changes announced late on Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum it lost over the past year.

Pandemic-driven lockdowns that drove binge-watching have lifted while deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney began have chipped away at its vast audience with their own streaming services.

Netflix’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first contraction since the streaming service became available throughout most of the world six years ago.

The drop stemmed in part from Netflix’s decision to withdraw from Russia in protest at the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers.

Netflix projected a loss of another two million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.

The erosion, coming off a year of progressively slower growth, has rattled another key constituency for Netflix — its shareholders. After revealing its disappointing performance, Netflix shares plunged by more than 25% in extended trading.

If the stock drop extends into Wednesday’s regular trading session, Netflix shares will have lost more than half of their value so far this year — wiping out about 150 billion dollars (£115 billion) in shareholder wealth in less than four months.

The California-based company estimated that about 100 million households worldwide are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the US and Canada.

Netflix indicated it will expand a trial programme it has been running in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, where subscribers can extend service to another household for a discounted price.

The firm offered no additional information about how a cheaper ad-supported tier would work or how much it would cost. Another rival, Hulu, has long offered an ad-supported option.

Netflix hopes these changes will help it build on its current 221.6 million worldwide subscribers, but they also risk alienating customers to the point they cancel the service.

The streamer was previously stung by a customer backlash in 2011 when it unveiled plans to begin charging for its then-nascent streaming service, which had previously been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service before its international expansion.

In the months after that change, Netflix lost 800,000 subscribers.

Tuesday’s announcement was a sobering comedown for a company that was buoyed two years ago when millions of consumers stuck at home were desperately seeking diversions. Netflix added 36 million subscribers during 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNZsW_0fEMEakG00
Reed Hastings (Alamy/PA)

But chief executive Reed Hastings believes those outsized gains may have blinded management, telling a video conference on Tuesday: “Covid created a lot of noise on how to read the situation.”

Netflix began heading in a new direction last year when its service added video games at no additional charge in an attempt to give people another reason to subscribe.

Escalating inflation over the past year has also squeezed household budgets, leading more consumers to rein in spending on discretionary items. Despite that pressure, Netflix recently raised its prices in the US, where it has its greatest household penetration — and where it has had the most trouble finding more subscribers.

In the most recent quarter, Netflix lost 640,000 subscribers in the US and Canada, prompting management to point out that most of its future growth will come in international markets. Netflix ended March with 74.6 million subscribers in the US and Canada.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pictures released of laughing Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday

Prince Louis has been photographed barefoot, laughing and ready for a game of beach cricket in a series of images taken to mark his fourth birthday. The young royal has been snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge enjoying himself in the dunes of Norfolk, which are a popular attraction for tourists who flock to the county each summer.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Reed Hastings
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Save money on Netflix, HBO Max, and more with one brilliant streaming trick

Like a lot of you, I find myself at the moment paying significantly more each month for the various streaming services I’m signed up for than I ever did for cable. At least $135 a month, in fact, which encompasses Netflix; Hulu with the live TV add-on option; YouTube Premium; HBO Max; Apple TV Plus; and Disney Plus. Luckily, for people like me, there’s a pretty simple and brilliant way to save money when you’re loaded up with streaming subscriptions like these.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

US Netflix account sharers won't have to pay up – for now

Netflix has no current plans to bring its account-sharing surcharge to the US, the company has told TechRadar. This is excellent news for the roughly 50% of all US Netflix account holders who, according to a recent study by Time2Play, share their accounts with people outside their households. Netflix recently...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Netflix is losing '$6.25 BILLION a year' as users flock to illegal password-sharing marketplaces offering its top $19.99-a-month package for just $1: Disney+ and HBO are also being ripped off

Netflix is losing billions of dollars a year because of illegal password-sharing 'marketplaces' that offer access for just $1, experts have claimed. The popular streaming app is missing out on up to $6.25billion annually as customers use the services to dodge the $19.99 a month premium account fee. But the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Advertising#Subscriptions
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
TechCrunch

Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans in a major shift

The firm, which reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, will introduce the ad-supported plans to give customers more choice, company’s co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call. The upcoming ad-supported plans will mark a major shift in how Netflix has previously viewed advertisement...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Verge

Netflix just lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade

Netflix’s struggle to boost its subscriber count took a dire turn in the first quarter of 2022. The company reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers globally compared to Q4, and it’s forecasting even bigger losses to come. Netflix estimates it could lose up to 2 million subscribers in the second quarter.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

Netflix blames 100M users without paid accounts for revenue and subscriber drop

In a note to shareholders, Netflix reports that its revenue growth has “slowed considerably”. This news comes after losing 200,000 subscribers last quarter and potentially two million this current quarter. The streaming giant is navigating fierce competition with other services as well as having over 40% of its user base being unpaid subscribers.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Big Changes Coming to Netflix After Catastrophic Earnings

After disrupting the film and television industry, Netflix is about to undergo some disruption itself. The streaming service announced Tuesday that some big changes are on the way after a disastrous first quarter that sank its share price in after-hours trading. In response, the company vowed to crack down on password sharing—a longstanding issue that Netflix has largely ignored until recently—and co-CEO Reed Hastings all but confirmed that it will finally add an advertising-supported subscription option. The company is even “pulling back” on its spending growth to reflect its new financial reality.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Netflix blames account sharing for first subscriber loss in a decade

A quarterly report delivered to investors on Tuesday revealed that the streaming service had lost 200,000 paid subscribers, citing COVID concerns and other factors. Netflix disclosed its Q1 2022 results in a shareholder update Tuesday morning, remarking that its platform's growth in revenue has "slowed considerably." Its $7.868 billion in...
NFL
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy