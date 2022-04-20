ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Barcelona’s pro-mother tongue project that inverts the classic rule of migration

By Stephen Burgen in Barcelona
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jYem_0fEMEWAE00

Every immigrant knows that the key to integration is learning the language of their new country. For many the language they brought with them is simply a relic of their former life.

In Barcelona, a project is turning that on its head with the philosophy that no one arrives in a host country empty-handed. They may not yet have a job or much of an education, they may even be staying illegally, but they have a language – often more than one.

Since 2020, the Prollema ( pro-llengua materna , or pro-mother tongue) project has been helping those from north and west Africa gain confidence by helping them teach their mother tongue, the Berber – or Amazigh – languages, as well as Darija, Fula and Wolof.

Based at Nau Bostik, a former glue factory now home to a range of cultural and community initiatives, the scheme is open for people aged 17 to 23, unemployed and at risk of social exclusion. About two-thirds are undocumented migrants and more than 80% have no income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9vlN_0fEMEWAE00
Mohamed Oulhisse, 23: ‘I never imagined I’d be teaching my language.’ Photograph: Stephen Burgen/The Guardian

Darija, a form of Arabic, is the mother tongue of as many as three-quarters of Moroccans, who often speak Tamazight, (a standardised version of the Amazigh languages), or one of the other Amazigh languages as well.

“We thought, these young people can’t work and they don’t have anything to do, why not start a project based on their mother tongue?” says David García Savalls, the project’s coordinator. “On this basis, they learn to express themselves.”

Successful candidates undergo a four-month training course to become teachers, although García Savalls uses the terms “those who show” and “learners” rather than teachers and students.

After practising on volunteers, they begin taking classes of five students who pay a small fee that, alongside some public subsidy, gives the teachers an income.

“When a young person sees they are being listened to and people are learning from them, it has a huge impact,” says García Savalls. “The mother tongue is an excuse or a vehicle. What happens is they gain in confidence and self-esteem.”

So far, 40 people have gone through the scheme, each teaching three groups of students over a period of seven months. The curriculum is elementary and based on their own experience as immigrants struggling to learn the host language.

After Catalan and Spanish, Amazigh is the third most widely spoken language in Catalonia

David García Savalls, Prollema coordinator

“I never imagined I’d be teaching my language,” says Mohamed Oulhisse, 23, who teaches Amazigh.

“It’s opened doors for me. I’ve been able to meet people and share a cultural exchange with the students. It’s made it possible for me to work as a translator in organisations working with immigrants or families with kids in school but whose parents don’t speak Spanish or Catalan.”

Chaimae Benlemchkraf, 25, taught Darija at Nau Bostik and is now in charge of expanding the scheme to Tarragona, 100km south of Barcelona.

“It’s given me a lot more self-confidence,” she says. “I’m not a nobody any more, I’m an ambassador and the person responsible for the project here in Tarragona.”

Students range from those working with immigrants to people who want to travel to Morocco or are simply keen to learn a new language. There are no other facilities in the region for learning Amazigh or Darija.

Related: Chariots of steel: Barcelona’s hidden army of scrap recyclers

Sònia Angelats, 33, works in adult education and her students are mostly young north African men aged 18 to 25. “I wanted to at least be able to speak basic Darija so I did an intensive course with two other people last July,” she says. “Our teacher was from Casablanca. I think he was only about 19.

“In my work, when they see you know how to say things in their language and you’re interested in learning it they feel more valued and that you value their culture.”

García Savalls is clear that the scheme is as much about building self-esteem, saying that the participants often don’t value their own language because it’s seen as inferior to European languages.

“And yet, after Catalan and Spanish, Amazigh is the third most widely spoken language in Catalonia.”

Sign up for a different view with our Global Dispatch newsletter – a roundup of our top stories from around the world, recommended reads, and thoughts from our team on key development and human rights issues, delivered to your inbox every two weeks:

Sign up for Global Dispatch – please check your spam folder for the confirmation email

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Alan Buchanan obituary

My friend and colleague Alan Buchanan, who has died from oesophageal cancer aged 90, worked for many years as a civil engineer but in retirement decided to start a second career. Alan studied paper conservation at Camberwell College of Art, south London, graduating in 1991 and opening his own studio...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Volunteers#Mother Tongue#Language#Catalonia#Nau Bostik#Moroccans
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Barcelona relishing chance to break crowd record again at Nou Camp

Women's Champions League semi-final first leg: Barcelona v Wolfsburg. Venue: Nou Camp, Barcelona Date: Friday, 22 April Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Live text on the BBC Sport website and app. Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen says playing in front of a packed Nou Camp for the second time in a...
UEFA
BBC

Rwanda asylum seeker policy: Ex-PM Theresa May criticises government plan

Former prime minister Theresa May has criticised the government's plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda. Mrs May told the Commons she did not support the policy due to her concerns over whether it met standards on "legality, practicality and efficacy". Home Secretary Priti Patel said the scheme would...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to regain 2nd; Burnley-Southampton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Barcelona tries to regain second place and stay in position to secure a Champions League place next season when it visits sixth-place Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. Barcelona is one point behind Atlético Madrid with two games in hand. Sevilla, sitting in fourth place tied on points with Barcelona, visits second-to-last place Levante. Barcelona is coming off two consecutive home losses — to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and to Cádiz in the Spanish league. It hadn’t lost two matches in a row at home since 2003. Sociedad is unbeaten in five straight matches, with three victories. It is five points from the final Champions League spot. Cádiz, one point from the relegation zone, hosts eighth-place Athletic Bilbao.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Orphans of the Rwandan genocide are to be kicked out of their home to make way for migrants arriving from Britain under Priti Patel's controversial new asylum seeker plan

Rwandan genocide orphans say they are going to have nowhere to live, after the UK's new Rwanda migrant scheme will use the hostel they have lived in for years. Home Secretary Priti Patel's plan to send all asylum seekers in the UK to the central African nation will force more than 20 residents in the country out of their accommodation.
WORLD
The Guardian

Ukraine war puts new focus on Finland’s network of bunkers

At an underground sports centre in central Helsinki, a group of teenagers were playing floorball, a type of hockey popular in the Nordic country during the long winter months. Not far behind one of the goals, a small door led to the “control room”, a dimly lit space with large oxygen systems and electricity generators.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

245K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy