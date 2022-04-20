ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Lawmaker's Basic Numbers Gaffe Reignites Mockery Of Math Book Bans

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) raised eyebrows on Tuesday when she tweeted a dramatic exaggeration of the immigration situation on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months,” she wrote on Twitter . “President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis!”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics , between October and March, just over 1 million migrants were apprehended or expelled at the southern border.

Her post stayed up more than five hours before it was deleted.

Lesko’s erroneous tweet appeared in the wake of news that the state of Florida, led by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, has banned dozens of proposed math textbooks because they supposedly reference critical race theory and other “prohibited topics.”

Commentators concluded that banning math materials might not be the best idea:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

iknowtruthismine
20h ago

In Florida if you put four black blocks, three white blocks, two brown blocks, and three brightly colored striped blocks in a toy box, what do you get said the math teacher? ................ FIRED.

cocolo
22h ago

Desantis needs hire her to create the sort of math book Florida is looking for.

Laura Mytrofaniuk
21h ago

Trumpers would totally believe it and quote it at every opportunity.

