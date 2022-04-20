GOP Lawmaker's Basic Numbers Gaffe Reignites Mockery Of Math Book Bans

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) raised eyebrows on Tuesday when she tweeted a dramatic exaggeration of the immigration situation on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months,” she wrote on Twitter . “President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis!”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics , between October and March, just over 1 million migrants were apprehended or expelled at the southern border.

Her post stayed up more than five hours before it was deleted.

Lesko’s erroneous tweet appeared in the wake of news that the state of Florida, led by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, has banned dozens of proposed math textbooks because they supposedly reference critical race theory and other “prohibited topics.”

Commentators concluded that banning math materials might not be the best idea:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.