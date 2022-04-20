ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASML Q1 earnings beat forecasts slightly, bookings seen strong

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, reported on Wednesday first-quarter sales of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) and net income of 695 million euros, slightly ahead of expectations. Bookings remain strong as customers race to increase capacity amid a global semiconductor shortage, said...

