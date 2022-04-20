ASML Q1 earnings beat forecasts slightly, bookings seen strong

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, +3.80% soared 10.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue that more than doubled to beat forecasts, and provided an upbeat sales outlook. The net widened to $1.64 billion, or $2.52 a share, from $1.25 billion, or $1.97 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of $2.32 beat the FactSet loss consensus of $2.39. Revenue grew 122.0% to $8.90 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.79 billion, and up to 84% of revenue in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Record revenue in March marked the first time post-pandemic that revenue was above 2019 levels. Load factor improved to 74.4% from 59.5%, as traffic jumped 97.2% to 44.29 billion revenue passenger miles and capacity increased 57.6% to 59.53 billion available seat miles. For the second quarter, the company expects capacity to be 92% to 94% of 2019 levels, and expects revenue to be 6% to 8% higher than 2019 levels. The stock has climbed 8.5% year to date through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO