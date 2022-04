The upcoming Stormont Assembly election will be the “most important in a generation” and define the future direction of Northern Ireland, the DUP leader has said.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson addressed the latest rally staged against the Brexit Protocol, alongside TUV leader Jim Allister, Baroness Hoey, Ben Habib and Jamie Bryson in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.He thanked Baroness Hoey and Mr Habib for driving forward legal action against the protocol, which is set to be taken to the UK’s Supreme Court.“I stand before you this evening as a unionist and all that I want for all of our people is to have that...

ELECTIONS ・ 28 DAYS AGO