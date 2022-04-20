ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Just Eat Takeaway weighs GrubHub sale, scales back 2022 growth view

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Europe’s largest meal delivery company, Just Eat Takeaway.com, scaled back expectations for growth in 2022, as it reported on Wednesday a decline of 1% in first-quarter orders, and said it was exploring a possible sale of GrubHub. Referring to the U.S. company it bought for $7.3...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Few investors were eager to drive...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Airlines stock surges 10% after results beat expectations, Q2 sales seen topping 2019 levels

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, +3.80% soared 10.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue that more than doubled to beat forecasts, and provided an upbeat sales outlook. The net widened to $1.64 billion, or $2.52 a share, from $1.25 billion, or $1.97 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of $2.32 beat the FactSet loss consensus of $2.39. Revenue grew 122.0% to $8.90 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.79 billion, and up to 84% of revenue in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Record revenue in March marked the first time post-pandemic that revenue was above 2019 levels. Load factor improved to 74.4% from 59.5%, as traffic jumped 97.2% to 44.29 billion revenue passenger miles and capacity increased 57.6% to 59.53 billion available seat miles. For the second quarter, the company expects capacity to be 92% to 94% of 2019 levels, and expects revenue to be 6% to 8% higher than 2019 levels. The stock has climbed 8.5% year to date through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jitse Groen
Reuters

Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com is in talks with potential buyers over a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub, Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on Wednesday. Groen was speaking on a call after the company posted a first quarter trading update, in which the company...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Europe#Food Drink#Amsterdam#Reuters#Just Eat Takeaway Com#Gtv#Jpmorgan#Ebitda
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy on the Netflix Decline

Netflix stock collapsed after reporting a decline in subscribers last quarter. Spotify and Match Group have been dragged down along with Netflix, providing a nice entry point to buy shares in those businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Motley Fool

Stock Split Watch: Is Lowe's Next?

The retailer has already performed a dozen stock splits in its 6-decade history. The latest split is already old enough for a restricted driver’s license in most states. Stock splits aren’t a big deal anymore but they don’t hurt either, and they certainly attract plenty of media attention. Can’t hurt; might help!
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Now and Hold

Valuations for some growth stocks have been pushed down to very attractive levels. Video games, virtual reality, augmented reality, and other forms of visual media have huge room for growth. Strong net revenue expansion rates can signify that a business is positioned for success. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Reuters

Snap warns inflation could hit growth, shares drop 10%

April 21 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N) reported better-than-expected first-quarter user growth on Thursday while it missed expectations on revenue, as the parent company of Snapchat said supply-chain disruptions and the invasion of Ukraine hurt advertising demand. Shares of Snap fell 10% in trading after the bell. The company warned...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy