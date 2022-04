Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO