Chautauqua County, NY

County Gas Tax County Dems pick up slack for state

Observer
 2 days ago

State legislators whiffed on an opportunity to help state residents deal with inflation at the gas pump when they removed only about half of the state tax collected on a gallon of gasoline. A partial gas tax holiday helps some, but...

www.observertoday.com

The Ithaca Voice

Josh Riley picks up endorsement from Tompkins County Progressives

ITHACA, N.Y.—Josh Riley has received an endorsement from the Tompkins County Progressives. Emily Adams, chair of the Tompkins County Progressives, said Riley is uniquely qualified in his run for Congress. “He has spent much of his career working in Congress, writing legislation that not only could make a difference in people’s lives but also could get the votes to pass. […] Despite great professional success and recognition, he remains humble, and despite huge challenges and injustices in front of us, he remains hopeful and even-tempered.”
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Mississippi lawmakers pass largest-ever state income tax cut

Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the nation with perpetually underfunded schools and struggling rural hospitals, had its largest-ever tax cut passed by lawmakers Sunday.The Republican-controlled state House and Senate voted by wide margins to pass a bill that would reduce the state income tax over four years, beginning in 2023. The bill goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He has indicated he will sign it into law.“This affects every Mississippian that gets up and goes to work," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins, a Republican from Flowood, said Sunday.Supporters say a significant tax cut could spur economic...
INCOME TAX
News4Jax.com

Governor DeSantis signs redistricting map passed during special session

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill implementing a new, controversial congressional redistricting map for the state. DeSantis said he signed it early Friday at the state’s capitol, before traveling to Hialeah Gardens. This comes after voting rights groups filed a lawsuit against the state over the new congressional map....
FLORIDA STATE
KSNB Local4

Governor, some state senators celebrate pro-law enforcement bills

CHI Health Saint Francis is celebrating a new era for their physical therapy facility, the new rehab gym is over 800-square feet in size. Tax reform among proudest accomplishments for Grand Island senator. Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT. Wednesday marks the end of the short 60-day session...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Center Square

Wyoming is only state so far to change number of state legislators after redistricting

(The Center Square) – Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state senators and 62 state representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
WYOMING STATE

