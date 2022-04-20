Carlos Pena believes this is the perfect time for him to return to FC Goa

Patrick Vieira has opened up on his Hudson River Derby rivalry with Jesse Marsch as the two prepare to meet in the Premier League for the first time this weekend. Now at Crystal Palace, Vieira began his senior management career with NYCFC back in 2016, spending over two years in MLS before leaving for Nice in Ligue 1. Marsch, meanwhile, began his journey through the Red Bull system in New York, taking charge of RBNY between 2015 and 2018.

