ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ Review

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know at least one person who’s going to watch We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and then describe it as a brilliant commentary on people who live online. “It’s a little rough around the edges,” they’ll say, “but brilliant nonetheless.” Then there’s everyone else who’ll be left perplexed by...

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
The Guardian

In brief: I Fear for This Boy; Wet Paint; How to Love Animals – review

The jewellery designer’s memoir is drolly subtitled “Some Chapters of Accidents”. Reading his picaresque account of a life that has encompassed both success and far greater and more dispiriting failure, one would be forgiven for thinking that Fennell was a pariah, rather than an internationally respected figure. Yet this likably self-deprecating book details everything from his vain attempts to become a songwriter to the etiquette of dealing with some of London’s hardest criminals (“their dress sense was appalling”). It ends up being a highly amusing – even glittering – romp.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World S Fair
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

One Day I Shall Astonish the World by Nina Stibbe review – everyday comedy

Susan Faye Warren, Nina Stibbe’s self-consciously droll narrator, does her best to juggle her dull older husband Roy, unreliable best friend Norma and an uneventful office job, surveying departmental and marital strife with the same eager yet naive eye that she brings to energetic Norma’s reports of the local dogging scene. Susan’s travails make for pleasant if inessential reading; but if you approach the novel as Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend transposed to the fictional University of Rutland, with the local golf club standing in for the Camorra, bathos takes on an irresistibly comic tinge.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Atlantic City Press

A bee friendly world- we can all help

Looking out the window today, I see the remnants of the recent snow storm we all dealt with and a sea of white on the ground. It is 20 degrees. As I close my eyes a vision of warm weather, gardens, flowers and yes, even bees, flying about emerges. It’s never too early to start thinking about the spring season. Bees play a vital role in the health of ecosystems for humans and animals. Bee populations are declining at unprecedented rates. The U.S. honeybee population has declined approximately 60% compared to levels in 1947. Science is showing the decline comes from multiple areas including pesticides, drought, habitat destruction, nutrition deficit, air pollution, global warming among others.
ANIMALS
Mighty 990

Andrew Klavan Discusses Truth, Culture and New Book

International Best-Selling Author Andrew Klavan joined Tim Van Horn to talk about faith, culture, and his brand-new book. His latest work, The Truth and Beauty: How the Lives and Works of England’s Greatest Poets Point the Way to a Deeper Understanding of the Words of Jesus, is now available.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WAFB

First & Fierce: What We’ve Done and Where We’re Going

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– March is women’s history month. It’s more than just a celebration of the contributions women have made over the years, but an opportunity to highlight the obstacles we still face. It’s been a year of firsts for women. The first female vice president...
NFL
UPI News

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' banned in Saudi Arabia

April 22 (UPI) -- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Disney and Marvel's long-awaited sequel to the hit 2016 superhero film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is being banned in Saudi Arabia. The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline reported Friday that the film isn't having a theatrical release in the country...
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans shows much people don't change

"The Real World Homecoming is a great opportunity to dip a toe back into the gloriously nostalgic 'fly-on-the-wall' days of early MTV programming without having to fully submerge in all the problematic issues attached to the years in which it originally took place," says Kelly McClure. "But what we learn in this latest cast reunion, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, is that nostalgia is no match for deep-seated grudges and a level of holier-than-thou ignorance that seems to have first taken root within the womb. From the moment Matt Smith, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Julie Stoffer, Kelley Wolf, Danny Roberts, David 'Tokyo' Broom come together for the first time since 2000 we see pretty quickly that the personalities of the people who comprised one of the most popular seasons of The Real World have not changed one bit and for a few of the people, that's a bad bad look. *cough cough. Julie and Matt. *cough cough*."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Primetimer

Love is Blind: After The Altar

The streamer announced Love Is Blind has been picked up for Seasons 4 and 5, while the Dallas-based Season 3 will debut later this year. Additionally, fans can revisit their faves with Love is Blind: After The Altar. Indian Matchmaking has been picked up for Season 3 with Season 2 premiering later this year. Netflix has also ordered Jewish Matchmaking, following singles in the U.S. and Israel as they turn their dating lives over to a Jewish matchmaker. The Australian hit Love on the Spectrum is getting a U.S. version, while The Ultimatum will have an all-queer season.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Viola Davis-Produced Black Food History Docuseries ‘Hungry for Answers’ Ordered at Discovery+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Discovery+ is set to launch a new docuseries focused on Black food history in America from producer Viola Davis, featuring scholar and cookbook author Caroline Randall Williams as host, Variety has learned exclusively. The four-episode show, titled “Hungry for Answers,” will follow Williams as she travels the country, “uncovering the fascinating, essential, and often untold Black stories behind some of America’s classic and emblematic food and spirits,” per the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer. “From the spicy, crisp flavors of Nashville Hot Chicken to the warm, dulcet taste of Tennessee Whiskey, Williams is out to...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Liberation Notes’ On Netflix, Where 3 Siblings Look To Leave Behind Their Unsatisfying Lives

My Liberation Notes, now streaming on Netflix, tells the story of a trio of siblings who are stuck in their dead-end lives with no real excitement in sight. They’re all lost and lonely, unable to maintain rich social lives because of living so far out of town, but it’s obvious that they want more. Only time will tell if they’re brave enough to ask for it.  MY LIBERATION NOTES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A bustling high rise. The Gist: Mi-jeong (Kim Ji-won), Ki-jeong (Lee El), and Chang-hee (Lee Min-ki) are siblings all struggling to make a life they love. Mi-jeong...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy