‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ Review

"The Real World Homecoming is a great opportunity to dip a toe back into the gloriously nostalgic 'fly-on-the-wall' days of early MTV programming without having to fully submerge in all the problematic issues attached to the years in which it originally took place," says Kelly McClure. "But what we learn in this latest cast reunion, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, is that nostalgia is no match for deep-seated grudges and a level of holier-than-thou ignorance that seems to have first taken root within the womb. From the moment Matt Smith, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Julie Stoffer, Kelley Wolf, Danny Roberts, David 'Tokyo' Broom come together for the first time since 2000 we see pretty quickly that the personalities of the people who comprised one of the most popular seasons of The Real World have not changed one bit and for a few of the people, that's a bad bad look. *cough cough. Julie and Matt. *cough cough*."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO