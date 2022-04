Geary County Commissioners will be in session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the County Office Building. Among the agenda items are a grant announcement by United Way, monthly Health Board meeting, a session with a citizen on a zoning request change at Highways 57 and 77, a discussion with County Attorney Krista Blaisdell on a Pennell Building project and office availability, and an executive session for legal matters regarding Geary Community Hospital.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 27 DAYS AGO