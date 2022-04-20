C’est Si Bon

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have to admit that creating this recipe felt particularly sinful, maybe even blasphemous. Gumbo is a dish that you don’t wanna fuck with. It feels like a psalm or its own story in a holy text. It belongs to a city of saints, kings, and Zulu. Its foundation is a Negro Vatican in its trinity of vegetables — celery, onion, and green bell pepper with okra as its West African pope. This dish tested my faith. My wife, Cybille, who is Haitian, prayed for me and called spirits for my protection in Kreyol. Thankfully, I survived.
