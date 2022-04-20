C’est Si Bon

If you walked into Perla on a random night, you’d probably enjoy yourself. You’d split a few shared plates and a bottle of wine, comment on how small and intimate the dining room is, and when you left, you’d store it in your brain as a good date night spot for when you’re in the neighborhood. You probably wouldn’t immediately group message everyone you know in a five-mile radius and demand that they clear their schedules to go here. Unless you came on a night when they serve their kamayan feast, which is when eating at Perla is one of the most unique dining experiences in the city.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO