Los Alamos, NM

C’est Si Bon

Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe it’s because I’ve been watching the HBO Max Show Julia (shoutout to David Hyde Pierce!), or maybe it’s because my foodservice buds and self-described foodie friends have been so adamant about it, but I’ve had French cooking on the mind lately and, by extension, have dined at new local eatery...

Related
Boomer Magazine

Roman-Style Focaccia Recipe

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for Roman-style focaccia, a soft, delicious bread that’s like a traditional pizza bianca. Pizza bianca (which means “white pizza” in Italian) is a popular snack sold at bakeries in Rome. This type of pizza might seem a little strange at first, because it isn’t topped with any tomato sauce or cheese, but trust us, it’s delicious!
RECIPES
KTLA.com

New cookbook: ‘Salad Freak’ with Jess Damuck

Food stylist Jess Damuck joined us live with a taste preview of her new cookbook “Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession.”. Jess previously worked for Martha Stewart as her personal salad chef and shared how Martha inspired her in writing this book. “Salad Freak” encourages readers to...
RECIPES
Robb Report

How to Make an Earl Grey MarTEAni, the Delicious Cocktail That Blends Tea-Infused Gin and Egg Whites

Click here to read the full article. In a world where we can watch John Cena be both fast and furious as he N2O-boosts his V8 Mustang over a cliff and get caught mid-air by a “magnet plane,” should we even bother with the chase scenes in Bullitt or The French Connection? If in this year’s Jurassic World: Dominion we can watch photo-realistic velociraptors on a breathless high-speed chase across the rooftops of Rome, is there any point in watching the tension build in that darkened prep kitchen of Jurassic Park? At the risk of sounding like a curmudgeon, I propose the...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Perla

If you walked into Perla on a random night, you’d probably enjoy yourself. You’d split a few shared plates and a bottle of wine, comment on how small and intimate the dining room is, and when you left, you’d store it in your brain as a good date night spot for when you’re in the neighborhood. You probably wouldn’t immediately group message everyone you know in a five-mile radius and demand that they clear their schedules to go here. Unless you came on a night when they serve their kamayan feast, which is when eating at Perla is one of the most unique dining experiences in the city.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

Speedy spring suppers: Spatchcock chicken, ratatouille and veggie pasta

Chef, television personality and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian is joining TODAY Food to share a few of his favorite fresh spring recipes. He shows us how to make quick cooking spatchcock roast chicken, spicy spring pea and mushroom pasta and classic French ratatouille. I am a total sucker for a good...
RECIPES
WWLP 22News

Spring into a power smoothie

(Mass Appeal) – Spring is here and it is a great time to begin eating a little lighter. Chef John Slattery is with us now to show us a light, healthy, and delicious smoothie that will add a little extra power to your day.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

12 best boxes of wine that are as eco-friendly as they are delicious

Spread the news. The days when turning up a party with a box of wine was the equivalent of wearing socks with sandals have now long gone. True, there are still boxed wines available that fall into what we might term the vin de table class but overall, the quality has risen immeasurably. And it’s no surprise that this rise in standards has come with the dawning that bag-in-the box wines may just be the most environmentally sound and congenial way in which to enjoy this particular beverage.Oliver Lea of BIB wines says: “Using more carbon-friendly packaging is by far...
DRINKS
Time Out Global

Chef Dennis Lucchi serves up all hits at Buona Terra

A trip to the cloistered black-and-white colonial bungalow along Scotts Road always feels a little special as you revel in its privacy. This time, it was in celebration of the time-tested one-Michelin star restaurant featuring a holy trinity of milestones; Buona Terra’s ten year anniversary, Chef Dennis Lucchi’s decade long tenure at the helm, and spanking new interiors.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Drink This Pomegranate Sangria to Celebrate Taurus Season

Landing in the middle of spring, Taurus season is a reminder to stop and smell the roses. This Venus-ruled sign is all about beauty and life’s pleasures—whether it’s a decadent ten-course meal or a casual stroll around the block on a sunny afternoon. Taurus season demands to...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Instagram Is Drooling Over Alex Guarnaschelli's Homemade Lasagna

There are more than 600 pasta shapes in the world, according to Share The Pasta, from farfalle to rotini to penne and everything in between. One of the most popular in Italian cooking, and one that almost every American is familiar with as well, is the lasagna noodle. The wide and flat pasta is most often baked in a casserole dish where it's traditionally stacked in alternating layers of noodles, tomato sauce, and cheese. In its most basic form, the dish is quintessential Italian comfort food.
RECIPES
InsideHook

Treat Yourself to a Super-Luxe Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese at Home

Was there anything better, as a kid, than coming in from the cold to a freshly-made pot of blue box mac and cheese? Homey and comforting, it was a childhood staple for many. “Mac and cheese in general is that one dish that gives you a sense of nostalgia,” asserts chef Ryan Cerizo of San Francisco’s The Vault Steakhouse. “Once you take that first bite, it transports you to a simpler time in life, where in that moment, all your problems and worries seem to melt away.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Kitchn

Omar Tate’s Vegetarian Gumbo, Led by His Ancestors, Keeps Its Soul, Heart, and Bones

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I have to admit that creating this recipe felt particularly sinful, maybe even blasphemous. Gumbo is a dish that you don’t wanna fuck with. It feels like a psalm or its own story in a holy text. It belongs to a city of saints, kings, and Zulu. Its foundation is a Negro Vatican in its trinity of vegetables — celery, onion, and green bell pepper with okra as its West African pope. This dish tested my faith. My wife, Cybille, who is Haitian, prayed for me and called spirits for my protection in Kreyol. Thankfully, I survived.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Delicious Dal Recipes

Interestingly, dal is both an ingredient and a dish! That is why you find recipes to make dal while other recipes have dal listed as an ingredient. As an ingredient dal is a type of split pea or lentil. These pulses are commonly simmered down into a soupy, porridge-like dish, also called dal, that is traditional in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Lemony Coconut Chickpea Stew Has a Bright, Citrusy Zing

This lemony coconut and herb-topped stew has a freshness I love, but it is hearty and filling at the same time. You add the halved, squeezed lemons to the stew as it cooks, which imparts a great citrusy zing. If you have leftovers, remove the lemon halves before storing; otherwise the flavor will become too intense.
RECIPES
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
FOOD & DRINKS

