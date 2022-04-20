ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: AC Milan want to sign Raheem Sterling if takeover successful

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoQNg_0fEM4TBu00

What the papers say

AC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro.

The Mail, who cite Italian outlet Fazzetta dello Sport, say the Manchester City and England winger is on top of the club’s wishlist should they be successfully bought by Bahrain-based firm Investcorp. The 27-year-old is contracted until summer 2023 and has scored 14 goals to go with seven assists this season.

Pau Torres has apparently again secured the interest of club bosses at Manchester United. The club passed over signing the Villarreal centre-back last year to instead pick up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. But the Manchester Evening News reports United are keeping the 25-year-old Spain defender on their radar, with Varane having missed 15 matches through illness or injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVmd9_0fEM4TBu00
Christian Eriksen has reportedly got tongues wagging at Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

A remarkable return to north London could be on the cards for Christian Eriksen. The Times have been told Tottenham are pondering a move for their former player, 30, who has found a home at Brentford after suffering a heart attack while on international duty for Denmark last June.

Eriksen’s Bees team-mate, 26-year-old Ivan Toney, is being targeted by Newcastle, according to the Telegraph. The paper says the Magpies are expected to turn to Toney, who they sold to Peterborough for just £650,000 in 2018, because they believe they will not be able to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Mirror says Brighton have joined Chelsea in pursuing Arsenal forward Khayon Edwards. The 18-year-old has mixed 17 goals with six assists in 22 games for the Gunners’ academy.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Christopher Nkunku: The France forward, 24, will only consider leaving RB Leipzig for Manchester United if the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League, according to Germany’s Sport Bild.

William Saliba: French outlet L’Equipe reports Atletico Madrid want to sign Nkunku’s 21-year-old international team-mate from Arsenal, who have loaned him out to Marseille this season.

Nicolo Zaniolo: Italy’s Calciomercato say Tottenham want to poach Roma’s 22-year-old Italy midfielder.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pictures released of laughing Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday

Prince Louis has been photographed barefoot, laughing and ready for a game of beach cricket in a series of images taken to mark his fourth birthday. The young royal has been snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge enjoying himself in the dunes of Norfolk, which are a popular attraction for tourists who flock to the county each summer.
WORLD
Yardbarker

Former Liverpool Player Destroys Erik ten Hag

The former Liverpool and Irish International Jason McAteer took to his twitter today to share his opinion on Manchester United’s new managerial appointment Erik ten Hag and had Manchester United fans going mad!. Get the funniest stories in sport in 3 minutes with The Upshot, a weekly newsletter spilling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
William Saliba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Manchester United#Rumours#Mail#Italian#Investcorp#Real Madrid#Times#Tottenham#Telegraph#Magpies#Mirror#Brighton#Chelsea#Arsenal
Yardbarker

Manchester City Set for Major Financial Loss Following Raheem Sterling Stance on Future

Manchester City are looking forward to a number of potential incoming signings this summer. The Etihad club have already wrapped up a £14 million move for promising River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, and are understood to be closing in on the staggering signing of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, to fill the striker-sized hole left behind by the recently departed Sergio Aguero.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Linked With Move For 22 y/o Serie A Ace

Manchester United have now been linked with a move for current Juventus and ex-Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt for a potential summer move. De Ligt was linked with a move to Old Trafford before his exit from Ajax to Juve, but the Red Devils ended up signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City instead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'm very happy to see him play football again': Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is looking forward to coming up against his former Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen after his 'incredible' return to football at Brentford

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with Christian Eriksen at the weekend. Conte signed the Denmark international from Spurs when he was in charge at Inter Milan in January 2020 and the pair won the Serie A title together the following season. Eriksen is now at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Bellingham, Traore, Martial, Nkunku, Spence

Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe, 23, and will go all out for the Paris St-Germain and France forward after conceding that their other main target, Erling Braut Haaland, is heading to Manchester City. (Mail) RealMadrid are keen on bringing England midfielder Jude Bellingham to the Bernabeu, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy