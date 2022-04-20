Severity of virus remains stable, but cases starting slow rise in some parts of state

Passengers, some not wearing face masks after a federal judge struck down public transportation mandates, sit Tuesday during an American Airlines flight. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Health officials are seeing COVID-19 infection rates slowly rising in some parts of the state, but said hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are remaining stable.

While that's good news overall, the Illinois Department of Public Health cautions people to pay close attention to conditions in their community and stay up-to-date on vaccinations.

"This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status," Illinois Department of Public Health acting Director Amaal Tokars said. "This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes."

The state health department "is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed,” Tokars said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authorized a second booster dose at least four months after the first booster for those 50 years old or older and those who have compromised immune systems and are older than 12.

The CDC recommends that those in a location seeing a rise in infections wear a mask in indoor, public settings or stay in well-ventilated areas, and consider avoiding large gatherings.

All of the counties in west-central Illinois are at "low" community levels. Cases per 100,000 people, one of the key metrics used to determine community risk, range from zero in Scott County to 59.1 in Schuyler County. Morgan County is at 23.77, according to the most recent statistics available. Other case rates by county are: Brown, 15.2; Cass, 24.7; Greene, 30.84; Jersey, 50.52; Macoupin, 31.16; Pike, 51.41; and Sangamon, 51.37.

The statewide per-100,000 case rate is 18.

The state health department said those who experience flu-like symptoms should self-isolate, stay home from work and social gatherings, and be tested as soon as possible. Treatments are available that can lessen severity but must be taken within five days of symptoms starting.

Cases top 14,000

There were 2,471 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 2,292 a day. That was the highest since Feb. 21.

It followed a week in which there were 14,049 new confirmed and probable cases across the state — one of the highest numbers since mid-February. There were 45 related deaths last week, according to statistics released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Since March 2020, there have been 3,094,485 coronavirus cases and 33,510 related deaths in Illinois.

Wastewater signs

Through the National Wastewater Surveillance System, which was launched in September 2020, the CDC tracks levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 in wastewater.

Those who are infected, even if symptom-free, shed the virus in their feces. By routinely sampling wastewater, health officials can use it as a form of early warning system about the potential spread of the disease.

Not all communities have such testing available.

Among the analysis is the percentage of wastewater samples that have a detectable level of the virus over a 15-day period. In Morgan and Greene counties, levels as of Friday essentially were non-detectable. In Cass County, the virus was detected in 60% to 79% of tests — a significant jump since March 30, according to the CDC. In Macoupin County, it was detected in 20% to 39% of tests, but is declining after reaching a high mark at the end of March.

The metric does not show levels of the virus, however.

Mandate lifted

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced he was ending enforcement of a federal mask mandate for those using public transportation.

The decision followed a ruling by a Florida federal court judge striking down the requirement that people traveling by planes, trains and automobiles wear masks.

"I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” Pritzker said. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

Vaccination rates

By the end of last week, there had been 21,648,058 vaccines administered in Illinois, an average of 19,799 a day. About 138,595 doses were administered statewide last week.

More than 76% of the eligible population in Illinois has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 68% of people are fully vaccinated, with more than 50% having received at least one booster shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

Health officials continue to stress that the risk of requiring hospitalization or suffering a severe outcome from the virus is higher for those who are unvaccinated.

In west-central Illinois, Sangamon County has the highest percentage of population fully vaccinated, 63.91%. Other counties range from a low of 39.98% fully vaccinated in Pike County to a high of 60.34% in Cass County. Other full vaccination rates are: Brown, 53.52%; Greene, 43.51%; Jersey, 53.79%; Macoupin, 53.25%; Morgan, 53.84%; Schuyler, 54.41%; and Scott, 42.2%.

Cases in region

Total COVID-19 cases in west-central Illinois counties as of Tuesday, according to the state and individual county health departments, were:

Brown County: 2,408 total, 15 deaths

Cass County: 4,614 total, 51 deaths

Greene County: 3,609 total, 72 deaths

Jersey County: 6,239 total, 72 deaths

Macoupin County: 12,796 total, 151 deaths

Morgan County: 9,508 total, 131 deaths

Pike County: 5,036 total, 85 deaths

Sangamon County: 55,127 total, 388 deaths

Schuyler County: 1,957 total, 26 deaths

Scott County: 1,259 total, 11 deaths