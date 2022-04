The Hocking College Wildlife Club will be holding the Inaugural Nelsonville Earth Day Festival. Music and other entertainment will be present as well as the opportunity to interact with local wildlife students and their animal ambassadors, and other local environmentally-friendly groups. A family-friendly scavenger hunt will be provided for the duration of the event to those interested, and prizes will be awarded upon completion of the tasks set forth in the challenge. Presentations will be occurring throughout the day on a variety of topics.

