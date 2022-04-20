ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police share photo of suitcase in which 5-year-old’s body was found

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
 2 days ago

Indiana state police have released the photograph of a suitcase in which the body of a young child was found in Washington County last week.

Based on autopsy reports, investigators believe the child is around five years old. He is described as a Black male, approximately 4ft tall, with a slender build and short haircut.

A local resident who had gone mushroom hunting on Saturday found the abandoned body in a densely-wooded region in the eastern part of Washington County, not far from a road, reported Newsweek .

“Tragically, the child was located inside a closed hard case suitcase,” the police said on Tuesday while releasing an image of the case.

The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back. “Investigators hope this image will lead to more specific tips and the identification of the child,” police said.

Sergeant Carey Huls of the Indiana state police said the suitcase suggests that the child could be from anywhere.

“This obviously could be a national thing,” he said, according to WAVE News.

“It could be a child from any location. We’re not going to preclude anybody, and we’re going to look at any information that comes in that could answer the question of the identity of this child.”

A toll-free tip line that was set up on Monday has already received around 200 calls. But investigators said these calls were mostly about other missing children and not the current case.

In addition to the information and tips phone line, the police have also approached several local schools to find out if any students have stopped coming to school recently.

“We just need the public’s help in relaying this information,” Mr Huls said.

Related
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Missing Person#Police Sergeant#Suitcase#Newsweek#Wave News
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

“The student kept calling him the N-word”, Family says that black high school student is the ‘original victim’ after he was caught on video kicking and punching his white classmate repeatedly, leaving him injured

The black high school student reportedly began to fight his white classmate after he faced racial bullying, his family said. The boy’s mother said that the racism her son faced was riding the crest of a wave of racism perpetuating throughout the school district. For months, the white student verbally attacked her with racial slurs, the mom said. The local school system continues to drop the ball against racism, racist acts against students and it gets shoved to the side like it doesn’t exist, the student’s mother said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Seven-month-old girl is mauled to death by pet dog at Georgia home

An infant died on Tuesday in the suburbs of Augusta, Georgia, after being attacked by a dog.Serenity Garnett, seven months old, was staying with her great-grandmother Migdelia Guadalupe, in the city of Martinez, when a dog belonging to the owners of the home where Ms Guadalupe rented a room began to bite.Both Serenity and Ms Guadalupe were taken to the AU Medical Center for treatment, where the baby died and her great-grandmother required stitches.Rosalie Rivera, the grandmother of Serenity and daughter of Ms Guadalupe, described the child as “the happiest thing that has happened to this family in a long...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
KMOV

12-year-old and 14-year-old found dead

Summer will be here before we know it, and the time to start making plans is now! Whether your child is interested in sports, STEM, art, cooking, or something else, Blueprint4SummerSTL has thousands of summer programs listed on their FREE platform to ensure you’ll find the perfect fit for your family.
KIDS
The Independent

The Independent

