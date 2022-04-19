Stabbing - Spring Valley

MAPLE GROVE -- The Maple Grove police department has released more details about the incident that lead to a deadly shooting of a driver on Sunday at about 3:00 p.m. They say it started as an altercation between two drivers near St. Cloud and it went on for nearly 40 miles. The investigation to date shows the drivers had interactions along the route. It resulted in the deadly shooting at County Road 30 and Garland Lane.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO