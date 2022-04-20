ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trynytee Case: Missing teen baker found after amber alert over alleged abduction

By Shweta Sharma
 2 days ago

A 17-year-old Arkansas teenager who was reported missing since Monday has been found safe, the Hot Springs police department said.

An amber alert was issued following the alleged abduction of Trynytee Case, who works at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery in Hot Springs .

She was leaving work on Monday at around 9.15pm when she was allegedly kidnapped by a female stranger, who demanded $10,000 (£7,670) for her return . She threatened to “kill and cut up the victim” otherwise.

Police issued an amber alert in Arkansas on Tuesday morning. In its latest update, Arkansas state police said: “The child has been found safe.”

She was last spotted leaving the Exchange Street parking deck, wearing a blue hoodie with the logo of the bakery, along with a co-worker, before she was approached by the stranger.

The co-worker told officials that the woman claimed that she had lost her parents and needed to borrow a cellphone to use GPS coordinates. The stranger asked Trynytee to come closer to her while she took down GPS coordinates.

During this exchange, the co-worker went to pick up her car from a nearby lot. She returned to find the area empty and Trynytee missing.

After several futile attempts to connect to her on her cellphone, the co-worker called Trynytee’s mother. After repeated attempts, the mother reached her daughter. The teenager reportedly told her “everything is fine” before a man got on the call.

He demanded $10,000 for her safe return, and threatened to “kill and cut up the victim” otherwise, according to the amber alert.

“Amber Alert has been deactivated,” the police said. “Trynytee Case has been located. Thank you all for you help!”

At the time of the search, detectives were looking for a vehicle of interest which was a “2021 White Nissan Versa with Tennessee license plate 59BD82”. There is no further information at this time on the woman who allegedly picked her up.

Trynytee is a student of Cutter Morning Star High School.

