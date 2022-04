Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton soccer team got a goal with just over four minutes to play to edge Lakeside-Evans 2-1 in the second round of the state tournament on Wednesday evening at Harmon Field. Catamounts enjoyed a 1-0 lead at halftime. The Panthers evened the match in the second half on a chip shot penalty kick. Then with barely four minutes left in the match, Fabian Rodriguez got the ball on a ricochet, and then he fired it home to lift the Catamounts to victory.

DALTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO