6 spring outfit trends of 2022

Gone are the days of your plain and casual sweater number. For fall, designers are banking on infusing unconventional details and silhouettes to knitwear with handcrafted techniques that evoke an artisanal feeling. From graphic details on cardigans and fun and elegant embroideries, to expanded shoulders and knitted chain links on vests, the knitwear arena has an abundant surplus of visual delight.
Within the last couple of years, there has been a growing demand for handmade goods as consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, valuing quality over quantity.
