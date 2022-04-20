ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Manny Machado: Connects again for third homer

 2 days ago

Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds....

Padres' Pierce Johnson: Heading to injured list

Johnson was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Johnson has recorded five holds with a 4.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over six innings this season, but he's now sidelined by an elbow injury. Ray Kerr was promoted from Triple-A El Paso to replace him in San Diego's bullpen.
"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
Manny Machado
Homer
Report: Yankees, Padres discussed Gallo trade in spring

The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres had trade discussions for outfielder Joey Gallo during the spring, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. New York was looking for a return in line with Gallo's past achievements and not the performance he's shown since he was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Texas Rangers last July, Heyman adds.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Swipes bag Wednesday

Alfaro went 0-for-2 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in a 6-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday. Though he didn't collect any hits, Alfaro made an offensive impact from the seventh spot in the order. The backstop reached on a hit-by-pitch in the fifth inning, stole second base and scored on a Trent Grisham double, then knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Working as the Padres' No. 2 catcher, Alfaro has registered a .238/.261/.429 slash line, one homer, two RBI and one stolen base over 23 plate appearances on the season.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Fans five in second rehab outing

Clevinger (knee) hurled three innings in a rehab appearance for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five. Clevinger was stung for a solo home run in the minor-league start but otherwise pitched well, throwing 30 of 48 pitches for strikes and racking up five strikeouts. The right-hander is working his way back from a sore knee that popped up in camp in early April. It's unclear if Clevinger will make another minor-league appearance or be brought up to the big club for his next outing, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Reaches base three times

Cronenworth went 0-for-1 with three walks and a run scored Wednesday against the Reds. Cronenworth managed to reach base multiple times for the first time in six starts, and he's now hitless across his last 19 at-bats. Given that, it's little surprise that he's hitting just .174, though he has managed to maintain a .339 on-base percentage. Importantly, Cronenworth has struck out at an acceptable 18.6 percent clip and currently has just a .222 BABIP across 59 plate appearances. If he continues to make contact, Cronenworth should see improved results as the season wears on.
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Belts third home run

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 9-6 win at Colorado. Castellanos was 0-for-8 across the first two games of the series but delivered his first three-hit effort of the season Wednesday. The 30-year-old has a .306/.382/.571 slash line with three homers, four doubles, seven RBI and six runs through 13 games.
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Belts first homer

Rios went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Braves. Rios received his fourth start of the campaign and took advantage of the opportunity with a solo shot to right field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his first of the season and his first extra-base hit to go along with three singles. Each of Rios' starts thus far have come as a designated hitter.
San Diego Padres
Cincinnati Reds
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Launches homer in win

McCarthy started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals. McCarthy, who gave primary center fielder Daulton Varsho a break for the day, homered in his first plate appearance in the second inning. This was the fourth start in 13 games for McCarthy, a spare outfield part that offers a level of speed.
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Smacks fourth homer

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Giants. Lindor got the Mets on the board by tallying his fourth home run of the season in the first inning. He reached base base in subsequent plate appearances with a pair of singles to record his fourth multi-hit effort in his last seven starts. Lindor appears to have put his disappointing 2021 campaign behind him, as he is hitting .308/.419/.615 with 12 runs scored and 10 RBI across 62 plate appearances early on in 2022.
Nolan Arenado's ninth-inning homer lifts Cards over Marlins

Nolan Arenado slugged a two-run homer in the ninth inning -- just off the glove of left fielder Jorge Soler -- to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Arenado’s blast against reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) came on a 0-1...
