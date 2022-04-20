ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Reaches 70-assist mark

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Panarin had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Some concern for Andrew Copp after exiting with lower-body injury in Rangers win

Andrew Copp left the New York Rangers win over the New York Islanders with what is being called a lower-body injury. His last shift came around the six minute mark of the third period. Copp skated off with no discernible issues after being involved in several scrums along the boards battling for pucks. Aside from leaving early and the Rangers saying he was hurt, there’s been no further update.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Beniers, Roslovic, and more: The top available players from teams out of contention

It doesn't matter how far outside the margins a team sits relative to the playoff picture, its competitors still have to ride out the requisite number games. All 82 of them. A less flashy and compelling exercise that's nonetheless useful in its own right. Beyond entertaining invested fans in (hopefully) offering a preview of better days to come, this mittful of so-labelled meaningless games also provides opportunities for experimentation: Loose chances to switch up lines, test as-yet untested chemistry, and audition prospects, young and otherwise. And there's plenty of fantasy value to mine from such action.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
The Hockey Writers

A Rangers-Hurricanes Playoff Series Would Be Excellent

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are tied with 108 points each in the Metropolitan Division. One of the two teams will win the division while the other will finish second in the Metro. The teams have allowed nearly the same amount of goals against (GA) while the Hurricanes have the edge in goals for. Both clubs have the potential to have a memorable run during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Rangers, Oilers, Flames, Penguins, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at multiple New York Rangers players hitting milestones, Mike Smith and Connor McDavid leading a surging Edmonton Oilers, and the incredible duo on the Calgary Flames’ top line. Then we look at Jake Guentzel stepping into the elite group of active players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Florida Panthers continuing to hit team milestones, Alex Ovechkin reaching multiple more impressive milestones, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Ryan Strome
Yardbarker

Rangers' Andrew Copp completes a hat trick in the first period vs. Islanders

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp only had one hat trick in his career prior to Thursday, but he needed just 19 minutes against the New York Islanders to record his second. Copp, 27, recorded a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) in the first period against the Islanders to give the Rangers a quick 3-0 lead. He started the scoring less than four minutes after the puck dropped when Artemi Panarin found him with a pass for an open shot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Copp scores 3, Kreider has 51st, Rangers beat Islanders

NEW YORK — Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the rival Islanders 6-3 Thursday night.Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three to help the Rangers win their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to win his seventh straight start and improve to 14-9-2."Good night and got to keep rolling for the playoffs," Strome said. "I think its just a good representation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Blue Jackets in a tricky spot after 2021-22 season

PHT’s “What Went Wrong?” series asks that question about teams who’ve been eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Why did this team fall short, and how surprising was that fall? Are there signs that things might go right next season? This series tackles those questions, and more. In the latest edition of “What Went Wrong?,” PHT breaks down the 2021-22 Columbus Blue Jackets.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets will take part in 2022 NHL Global Series in Finland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —  The Columbus Blue Jackets will play a pair of 2022-23 regular-season games in Tampere, Finland on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. CBJ will face the Colorado Avalanche in both games. “The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to be taking part in the 2022 NHL Global Series […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not expected to play

Atkinson (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson, who's tallied 50 points through 73 contests this season, will miss a fifth straight game Thursday. Until another update is released, Atkinson can be considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Records three points

Zuccarello scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Vancouver. Zuccarello scored late in the second period to tie the game 3-3 before adding a pair of assists in the third. The veteran winger now has six points in his last four contests (one goal and five assists). In his age-34 season, Zuccarello continues to build on a career-best 78 points with 23 goals and 55 assists.
NHL
KTVZ

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who also got goals from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s other goal. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Wild to earn his 200th win.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy