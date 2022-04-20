ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Andrew Copp: Two points against former team

 2 days ago

Copp had two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets. Copp...

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Some concern for Andrew Copp after exiting with lower-body injury in Rangers win

Andrew Copp left the New York Rangers win over the New York Islanders with what is being called a lower-body injury. His last shift came around the six minute mark of the third period. Copp skated off with no discernible issues after being involved in several scrums along the boards battling for pucks. Aside from leaving early and the Rangers saying he was hurt, there’s been no further update.
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-10) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (50-21-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Thursday night is rivalry night, as the New York Islanders take on their archrivals, the New York Rangers, at UBS Arena. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss against the...
NHL

Notebook: Blashill discusses Larkin's surgery, Vrana's contributions

Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
NHL
ESPN

Beniers, Roslovic, and more: The top available players from teams out of contention

It doesn't matter how far outside the margins a team sits relative to the playoff picture, its competitors still have to ride out the requisite number games. All 82 of them. A less flashy and compelling exercise that's nonetheless useful in its own right. Beyond entertaining invested fans in (hopefully) offering a preview of better days to come, this mittful of so-labelled meaningless games also provides opportunities for experimentation: Loose chances to switch up lines, test as-yet untested chemistry, and audition prospects, young and otherwise. And there's plenty of fantasy value to mine from such action.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets Can Point to the Games That Cost Them the Playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets are going to miss the playoffs this season. That much is clear. The quick and easy answer is they haven’t been good enough. You don’t need an engineering degree to understand that, but some of their losses (we’re going to call them “should have won”) would cause even the smartest to raise an eyebrow, and herein lies the reason they’re not going to the postseason.
NHL
Andrew Copp
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Hurricanes

RALEIGH - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a four-game road trip tonight as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report, the JetsTV Road Report, and Five Storylines for all the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg is 35-31-11...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

A Rangers-Hurricanes Playoff Series Would Be Excellent

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are tied with 108 points each in the Metropolitan Division. One of the two teams will win the division while the other will finish second in the Metro. The teams have allowed nearly the same amount of goals against (GA) while the Hurricanes have the edge in goals for. Both clubs have the potential to have a memorable run during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Yardbarker

Rangers' Andrew Copp completes a hat trick in the first period vs. Islanders

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp only had one hat trick in his career prior to Thursday, but he needed just 19 minutes against the New York Islanders to record his second. Copp, 27, recorded a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) in the first period against the Islanders to give the Rangers a quick 3-0 lead. He started the scoring less than four minutes after the puck dropped when Artemi Panarin found him with a pass for an open shot.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not expected to play

Atkinson (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson, who's tallied 50 points through 73 contests this season, will miss a fifth straight game Thursday. Until another update is released, Atkinson can be considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue.
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Records three points

Zuccarello scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Vancouver. Zuccarello scored late in the second period to tie the game 3-3 before adding a pair of assists in the third. The veteran winger now has six points in his last four contests (one goal and five assists). In his age-34 season, Zuccarello continues to build on a career-best 78 points with 23 goals and 55 assists.
NHL
FOX Sports

Jarvis helps Hurricanes rally from 2 down to beat Jets 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night. Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who...
RALEIGH, NC

