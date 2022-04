The defense, in general, needs to keep adding depth. Having plenty of players isn’t the same thing as having plenty of players one can be confident in playing. We all saw what happened over these past two seasons when backups were forced into prominent roles that they weren’t equipped for. For this reason, I’m all for the Vikings adding edge rushers to their roster. It’s this need for depth that makes a recent pre-draft visit particularly notable.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO