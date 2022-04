LA GRANDE — Oftentimes it is said that connections you make in sports can last a lifetime. For Emmit Taylor III, the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball program is providing the opportunity to rekindle past connections and team up with former teammates — the transfer guard previously played with two of Eastern’s top returning players, Phillip Malatare and Ismael Valdez. The accomplished shooting guard is leaving the Division I ranks to bring his perimeter shooting prowess to La Grande next season.

