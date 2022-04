Former women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will try to get back in the title picture on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade when she faces rising contender Amanda Lemos in Las Vegas. The matchup anchors the main UFC fight card (9 p.m. ET) from the promotion's Apex facility. Andrade will be returning to the strawweight division following a three-fight run in the flyweight division that saw her contend for the title. She came up short in April of last year against Valentina Shevchenko for the belt but remains the top-ranked contender in the division. Andrade should again become an immediate title-contender at strawweight should she earn an impressive win against the No. 10 ranked Lemos, who has won five straight and would likely crack the top-five rankings with a sixth consecutive UFC victory.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO