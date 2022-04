The Athletics opened their first homestand of the season with a series win thanks to a 6-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. However, Oakland saw record-low numbers in attendance for this week's games against the Orioles. The 3,748 fans in attendance on Tuesday was the lowest since 1980. And that record was short-lived as Wednesday’s 2,703 marked a new low at the Coliseum. Thursday's game only drew 4,429.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO