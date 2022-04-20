ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Burglar spotted, chased, arrested

By United Reporting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “Last month, Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to several residential burglaries in the west rural area of Woodland where a black...

KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county. Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence. Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings. Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to...
MODESTO, CA
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Man Killed While Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the person killed as 28-year-old Adolfo Rangel. No city of residence was given. Original Story: A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28. Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene. Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman arrested for shooting presumed burglar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man because she suspected him of burglarizing her home. Alexandra Arenivas has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, around 9:40 p.m. on March 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX

