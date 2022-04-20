ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Transient released from jail, starts a fire outside

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “One of our correctional officers happened to be at the right place at the right time when he witnessed a transient...

www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county. Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence. Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings. Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Police identify suspect in 'random' stabbing of teenage girl

Police in Stockton, California identified the suspect in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday, an incident they believe to have been a random attack. Authorities booked 52-year-old Anthony Gray into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of murder on Monday. Earlier that day, Gray had driven into the Stagg High School parking lot, approached the girl and stabbed her. School district police immediately detained him.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officers#Arson#Transient#A Placer County Sheriff#Office Facebook
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Smiley Martin, Suspect In Deadly Sacramento Shooting, Previously Agreed To Be Paid Thousands In County Settlement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Weeks before Smiley Martin was accused of being one of five gunmen in Sacramento’s worst mass shooting, the county agreed to pay him a $7,500 settlement. “It’s really difficult to sue, and to prevail is just as difficult,” Sacramento Attorney Mark Reichel said. “The laws are kind of slanted toward the correctional officers.” In a handwritten lawsuit, Martin claimed in 2018 that a jail guard was responsible for rival gang members attacking him. He claims the guard allowed rival gang members to interact with one another which resulted in Martin being surrounded by inmates who attacked him. In the lawsuit,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Man Killed While Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the person killed as 28-year-old Adolfo Rangel. No city of residence was given. Original Story: A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28. Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene. Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sleeping Stockton Woman Woken Up And Robbed In Her Room

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman says she was woken up by another woman in her bedroom who robbed her at gunpoint. The incident around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home along Flatboat Street near Zeally Lane. Stockton police say the victim, a 37-year-old, was sleeping in her room when a woman woke her up, pointed a gun at her, and took the woman’s property. Police say the victim and the suspect know each other.  
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy