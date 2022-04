NEW YORK -- Just because Monday is the deadline for filing your federal tax returns, it doesn't mean the Internal Revenue Service is ready to handle the workload.CBS's Dick Brennan explains why.If you have a refund coming, it may take a while. Blame it on budget cuts and COVID-19 disruptions, which have shrunk staffing at the IRS to less than 80,000 people, the same level it was near a half-century ago.Tax day means time's up, time to file. If you've been working on your filing for the past few weeks and you had to call the IRS for help with...

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO